UEFA Champions League return headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

There is plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV this week as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League begin their respective group stages.
Tuesday’s offerings include Borussia Dortmund’s home date with Barcelona and Napoli’s trip to Liverpool set the stage for star power to be on display Wednesday. Paris Saint Germain welcomes Real Madrid to the Parc Des Princes in the marquee matchup while Atlético Madrid will seek revenge against Juventus after the Italian side eliminated them in last year’s competition.
Though all MLS teams fell out of the competition, Wednesday’s Leagues Cup final between Liga MX sides Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL should be an interesting test with hardware on the line.
A trio of MLS matches also takes place this week with the Portland Timbers’ showdown with the New York Red Bulls the pick of the litter.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV,B/R Live, UniMas – Inter Milan vs Slavia Praha
12:55 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs Zenit
3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, B/R Live- Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona
3 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Napoli vs Liverpool
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea vs. Valencia
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs. RB Leipzig
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ajax vs. Lille
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Salzburg vs. Genk
USL Championship
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Birmingham Legion
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Real Monarchs
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympiakos vs Tottenham
12:55 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Galatasaray
3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, B/R Live – PSG vs Real Madrid
3 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Atlético Madrid vs Juventus
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Bayern Munich vs. Red Star Belgrade
3 p.m. B/R Live – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City
3 p.m. B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Atalanta
3 p.m. B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
Leagues Cup
10:30 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL
Copa Argentina
5:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Talleres Córdoba vs Banfield
8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs River Plate
Copa do Brasil
8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Internacional vs Atlético PR
Major League Soccer
7:30 p.m. – fuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United
10:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs New York RB
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ -Bethlehem Steel vs Loudoun United
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Charleston Battery
8 p.m. – ESPN3, ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs New York RB II
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Rio Grande Valley
National Women’s Soccer League
10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – Reign FC vs Utah Royals
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
12:55 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Qarabağ vs Sevilla
12:55 p.m. – UniMas, fuboTV, B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal
12:55 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – PSV vs Sporting CP
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs. Malmo
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Apoel Nicosia vs. Dudelange
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Kobenhaven vs. Lugano
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – FC Basel vs. Krasnodar
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Getafe vs. Trabzonspor
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – LASK vs. Rosenborg
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Rennes vs. Celtic
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liege vs. Vitoria Guimaraes
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – CFR Cluj vs. Lazio
3 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sporting Braga
3 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Manchester United vs Astana
3 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Porto vs Young Boys
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Wolfsburg vs. Oleksandria
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs. St. Etienne
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Roma vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Wolfsberger AC
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slovan Bratislava vs. Besiktas
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Partizan Belgrade vs. AZ Alkmaar
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Rangers vs. Feyenoord
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Espanyol vs. Ferencvaros
Copa Sudamericana
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Colón vs Atlético Mineiro
