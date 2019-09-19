USMNT up one spot to 21st in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team has moved up one spot in the latest FIFA rankings.

The rankings, released on Thursday, saw Gregg Berhalter’s side move up to 21st. Berhalter’s side has played two friendlies since the last rankings in July, losing 3-0 to Mexico and tying Uruguay 1-1 earlier this month.

Mexico remains top of the region in 12th, while the USMNT (21st), Costa Rica (43rd), and Jamaica (47th) are the other top four Concacaf representatives. Honduras (67th), El Salvador (72nd), Canada (75th), Curacao (76th), and Panama (77th) round out the top ten of the region.

Concacaf will use the FIFA July 2020 rankings specifically to select the six teams who will participate in the Hexagonal round of World Cup Qualifying, which will provide the shortest and clearest path to Qatar 2022.

The USMNT will begin Concacaf Nations League play in October and November against both Canada and Cuba, which will be used in determining future rankings later this calendar year.

The overall top ten saw Belgium remain in the No. 1 spot, while France jumped into second over third place Brazil. England also kept its spot in fourth, while Portugal (5th) and Spain (7th) were the other two top ten sides to move up.

A full list of the rankings can be found here.