USMNT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

Concacaf’s top two National Teams will square off once again jostling for supremacy in the federation.

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Gold Cup winners Mexico in East Rutherford, N.J. Friday night, looking to exact revenge on its rivals. Mexico downed the USMNT 1-0 in July to claim an eighth all-time Gold Cup title.

For Gregg Berhalter’s team this will be the first of two friendlies in the coming week. Following the date with Mexico at MetLife Stadium, the team will face Uruguay at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium.

Zack Steffen wears the captain’s armband tonight for the USMNT, while Sergino Dest gets his first start with the senior squad. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headline an attack which also features Tyler Boyd and Gyasi Zardes. John Brooks is out due to a groin injury, while Brad Guzan also misses out.

The Mexican National Team is trotting a second-choice lineup, with regular starters Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez and Edson Alvarez on the bench ahead of next week’s friendly against Argentina. It’s still a very strong El Tri side, with Chicharito, Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado among the standouts:

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live on-site commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.