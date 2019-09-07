USMNT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

Concacaf’s top two National Teams will square off once again jostling for supremacy in the federation.
The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Gold Cup winners Mexico in East Rutherford, N.J. Friday night, looking to exact revenge on its rivals. Mexico downed the USMNT 1-0 in July to claim an eighth all-time Gold Cup title.
For Gregg Berhalter’s team this will be the first of two friendlies in the coming week. Following the date with Mexico at MetLife Stadium, the team will face Uruguay at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium.
Zack Steffen wears the captain’s armband tonight for the USMNT, while Sergino Dest gets his first start with the senior squad. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headline an attack which also features Tyler Boyd and Gyasi Zardes. John Brooks is out due to a groin injury, while Brad Guzan also misses out.
The Mexican National Team is trotting a second-choice lineup, with regular starters Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez and Edson Alvarez on the bench ahead of next week’s friendly against Argentina. It’s still a very strong El Tri side, with Chicharito, Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado among the standouts:
The SBI editorial staff will be providing live on-site commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.
Morales sucks. He really, really sucks.
I guess that’s why he wasn’t getting called.
HT: USMNT 0 – Mexico 1. Hernandez with the lone goal so far, his 52nd career all time. Nobody has played well for the U.S. so far. Expect some changes after the break. More to come from MetLife
Aaron Long is the first player to receive a yellow card tonight after a foul on Hernandez. 45′
Pulisic gets greeted by Sanchez and Guardado after almost taking out Sanchez on a play. Definitely frustrated at this point. 44′
Three players who have been non-existent tonight so far: Boyd, Zardes, and Trapp. 42′
We’ve been happy to play up the left for Pulisic and they’re pretty happy with their Corona vs Dest matchup so not much for Boyd or Trapp on our right side to do. Have to rewatch the goal to see if either could have done more but Chicharito shouldn’t have been withers assignment.
Just watched the replay of the Weston turnover that should have been 2-0. He was put in a terrible position but yikes that was bad defense by Trapp
Having CP out wide seems to be drawing all our offense to the left. Boyd and Cannon have barely touched it. Get the ball to your best but we’re really one sided right now.
Pulisic with great skill down the field and eventually passes to an open Morales. However, the Dusseldorf midfielder’s shot misses wide. 38′ #USAvMEX
Morales battles with Hector Herrera there and finally throws the Mexican midfielder to the ground and tells him to get up. 35′ #USAvMEX
A bad giveaway from the U.S. there and Corona misses a curler that goes over. Could’ve been 2-0. 33′
Orozco races off his line to win the ball and luckily Mexico can clear it before Pulisic has a go on goal. 30′
If this was a competitive game, I’d hope Pulisic takes a more aggressive line to that ball.
Not great by the USMNT who had FIVE defenders in the box on that goal. Dest looked sharp but was beaten easily there by Corona who is having a field day so far. 27′
Was about to mention how well Dest was playing…. then he got punked like a complete hoe for that goal. Ouch.
GOAL MEXICO. Dest gets beat by Jesus Corona who crosses to the head of Javier Hernandez. 1-0 21′
Defensive pressure looks so much better with Zardes and McKennie up top than Altidore and Pulisic
Great coverage from Dest who sees the cross go out for a corner. Good speed to get back and defend. 18′
Dest is getting eyedrops in it looks like on the sideline. Was caught in the scuffle.
Dest wins the foul and goes down. He is drowned by plenty of boos from the Mexico faithful here tonight. 16′
McKennie is set up by Dest but his shot lacks the power to trouble Orozco. 13′
Ball was swerving… was actually a pretty good hit I thought!
U.S. finally getting some possession now in Mexico’s half. 12′
Why Trapp in starting XI Beerholder 🍺😡. Is Brooks injured?
Yes.
