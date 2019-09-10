USMNT vs. Uruguay: The SBI Tailgate

A very young U.S. Men’s National Team will take on Uruguay in a friendly on Tuesday night that will provide a showcase for some of the most promising newcomers in the USMNT player pool.

Josh Sargent, Sergino Dest and Jackson Yueill are just some of the youngsters who are expected to take the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a difficult match against a strong Uruguay side.

As we move closer to tonight’s kickoff (around 8pm ET), be sure to check in to SBI for starting lineups, and also to share your prematch thoughts in the comments section below.

