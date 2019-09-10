SBISoccer.com

USMNT vs. Uruguay: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team returns to action in St. Louis tonight, taking on Uruguay in the second of two September friendlies.

The Americans will look to rebound from last week’s 3-2 loss to Mexico, with Gregg Berhalter deploying an inexperienced lineup to take on a tough Uruguay side that is also missing key starters, but still boasting plenty of quality.

European-based stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Zack Steffen are just a few of the regular starters missing for the Americans.

Josh Sargent is in the starting lineup in his hometown of St. Louis, joined by Tim Ream, who dons the captain’s armband. Sergino Dest and Reggie Cannon join Tyler Boyd and Aaron Long as the starters against Uruguay who also started against Mexico.

Here is the USMNT lineup taking on Uruguay:

Here is the Uruguay lineup tonight:

Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions on the match in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.

Comments

4 comments
  • OldNslow

    Glad to see Lletget in there too. Going he had a good match. I would prefer to see him in the 10 role with Pulisic on the wing when the full team is together.

    I would have liked to see Robinson in place of Long, but that’s to see what he’s got. Just personal preference for this match only.

  • Johnnyrazor

    Thank goodness no Baird in the starting lineup for all the Zardes and Trapp complaints that would have been worse.

