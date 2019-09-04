USWNT down Portugal to earn third win on Victory Tour

The U.S. Women’s National Team picked up another victory on its current Victory Tour.

For the second-consecutive time, Jill Ellis’ side got the better of Portugal in a 3-0 triumph in St. Paul on Tuesday. Carli Lloyd registered her 12th career brace in the win.

The Delran, N.J. native broke the deadlock from close range in the 22nd minute. After being denied on a prior effort, a failed Portugal clearance allowed Lloyd to score into the bottom-right corner.

Honestly, pick a sport. @CarliLloyd is a baller in all of them. pic.twitter.com/tQhROo1XM1 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 4, 2019

Tobin Heath was brought down inside the penalty box nine minutes later, giving Lloyd the opportunity to score her second goal of the evening. Lloyd roofed her shot into the top-right corner.

Lindsey Horan added the final nail in the coffin late in the match, heading home Christen Press’ corner kick into the roof of the goal.

Kristen Hamilton also came on in the second-half to earn his first senior cap for the USWNT.

Ines Pereira made seven saves in the defeat for Portugal, while her teammates failed to record a shot on goal. The USWNT out-possessed Portugal 62%-to-38%.

With the win, Ellis tied Tony DiCicco for the most wins in USWNT head coaching history with 105. Ellis will have two final chances to break the record prior to stepping down, with both matches coming against South Korea later this fall.