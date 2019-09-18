USWNT to face Sweden, Costa Rica in final matches of 2019

The U.S. Women’s National Team has its opponents for a final pair of friendlies this calendar year.

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the two-time defending World Cup Champs will face Sweden and Costa Rica on Nov. 7th and Nov. 10th respectively. The matches will be the sixth and seventh since the team won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Come hang with us one more time. See you in November! 🇸🇪 🇨🇷 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 18, 2019

The showdown with Sweden will take place at Columbus’ Mafpre Stadium while the date with Costa Rica is slated for Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.

Four days later will see the USWNT duke it out once again with Portugal, this time at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field. It will be the team’s first match at the new stadium.

The USWNT has a record of 15-1-2 in 2019 heading into October’s Victory Tour finale against South Korea. It has won 14-consecutive matches including Victory Tour wins over the Republic of Ireland and Portugal.