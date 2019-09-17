VIDEO: Americans Abroad Rewind (Steffen, Alvarado, and more)

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 7 minutes ago Follow @soccerbyives
Americans Abroad, USMNT, Ventura Alvarado, Zack Steffen, Americans Abroad, Featured
Christian Pulisic is no stranger to the UEFA Champions League, having appeared in multiple competitions with Borussia Dortmund. He will have his first chance to experience the tournament with his new club as (…)
There is plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV this week as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League begin their respective group stages. Tuesday’s offerings include Borussia Dortmund’s home date with (…)
Duane Holmes made his first league start of the season this weekend for Derby County since recovering from a thigh injury suffered over the summer with the U.S. Men’s National Team. Holmes started in an (…)
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off this week with several of Europe’s heavyweights squaring off on Matchday 1. Wednesday will see two of the favorites meet in Paris as Paris Saint German (…)
Barcelona will see one of their stars return for their UEFA Champions League opener at Borussia Dortmund. The club announced that Lionel Messi has been included in Barcelona’s squad after dealing with an (…)
Zack Steffen left the U.S. Men’s National Team’s September camp early to rejoin Fortuna Dusseldorf for its Friday showdown with Wolfsburg and he made the most of that opportunity with another strong start for (…)
Liga MX side Necaxa continued on Sunday after a 2-0 road win over Monterrey. American centerback Ventura Alvarado helped post the clean sheet, while putting in a strong shift in the backline. Alvarado (…)
Five MLS matches on Sunday were headlined by L.A. Galaxy’s convincing 7-2 win over Sporting Kansas City, a romp which saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic earn a hat trick and Sebastian Lletget notched a brace. Coming into (…)
The Columbus Crew picked up it’s most important road victory of the season on Saturday, handing the defending MLS champs Atlanta United its first home defeat since April. Caleb Porter’s side scored a trio (…)
There was plenty of action across the seven MLS tilts on Saturday, headlined by the marquee matchup between Philadelphia Union and LAFC, who split the points in a 1-1 draw in Chester. A late meltdown in (…)
