VIDEO: Breaking down the USMNT draw with Uruguay

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Ives Galarcep | 3 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
The U.S. Men’s National Team looked destined for another shutout loss on Tuesday, which would have been a third in a row, but some fortuitous bounces, and hustle, helped the Americans salvage a result (…)
When the U.S. Men’s National Team was in desperate need of a goal, Jordan Morris delivered not with his feet, but with his chest. The Seattle Sounders winger saw a floating loose ball in front of goal and (…)
The U.S. Men’s National Team returns to action in St. Louis tonight, taking on Uruguay in the second of two September friendlies. The Americans will look to rebound from last week’s 3-2 loss to Mexico, (…)
Jonathan Amon is back in training with Danish side Nordsjaelland. In an interview with TipsBladet DK, manager Flemming Pedersen stated that Amon is back in training, but is still a little ways away from game (…)
A very young U.S. Men’s National Team will take on Uruguay in a friendly on Tuesday night that will provide a showcase for some of the most promising newcomers in the USMNT player pool. Josh Sargent, (…)
Gregg Berhalter sees progress. The U.S. Men’s National Team coach made that clear after last Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mexico, and reiterated it on Monday in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with Uruguay. USMNT (…)
U.S. Men’s National Team fans will be anxious for Tuesday to arrive, not just for the looming friendly against Uruguay, but for the chance to put Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mexico even further in the rearview (…)
Relevant Sports has filed a second lawsuit against U.S. Soccer this calendar year in regards to sanctioning. The Washington Post reported that Relevant Sports, a company owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen (…)
The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, the Under-20 Men’s National Team, and Under-17 Men’s National Team all were in action on Monday as they concluded its respective camps all around the globe. The U-23’s (…)
Comments