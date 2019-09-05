VIDEO: Breaking down USMNT newcomer Sergino Dest's national team situation

46 shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 1 hour ago
Sergino Dest, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
Sergino Dest’s recent breakthrough into the first team at Ajax has attracted the attention of excited U.S. Men’s National Teams at the prospect of a young and talented fullback playing at such a high (…)
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage is right around the corner and all 32 teams have named their respective squads for the opening round of the competition. Seven American players have been (…)
The 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League will serve as the qualification path for the 2021 Gold Cup. Concacaf announced the news on Wednesday with the Nations League set to begin tomorrow. Nations League group (…)
The September friendlies are fast approaching for the U.S. Men’s National Team and Gregg Berhalter’s first match after the Gold Cup will come against the same team the USMNT lost to in the Gold Cup (…)
Gyasi Zardes and Josh Sargent are the two leading candidates to start at striker on Friday when the U.S. Men’s National Team faces off with Mexico. It will be the first camp for the pair since June, when (…)
The U.S. Men’s National Team are back in action this Friday night against Concacaf rivals Mexico at Metlife Stadium. Gregg Berhalter’s side will try to rebound from a 1-0 Gold Cup finals loss to El Tri (…)
The U.S. Women’s National Team picked up another victory on its current Victory Tour. For the second-consecutive time, Jill Ellis’ side got the better of Portugal in a 3-0 triumph in St. Paul on (…)
U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team head coach Jason Kreis has called in two additional players to his side’s current camp. Atlanta United forward Brandon Vazquez and San Jose Earthquakes product goalkeeper Drake (…)
FC Dallas is one of several teams currently jam-packed in the MLS Western Conference playoff race, but one of the few contenders competing with the help of a plethora homegrown players. Luchi (…)
