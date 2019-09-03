VIDEO: Gregg Berhalter discusses Josh Sargent, Sergino Dest and Miles Robinson

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 2 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Gregg Berhalter, Josh Sargent, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
As players arrive for training for the international break, it will be a slower week ahead of a very busy weekend across the world of soccer. However, there’s still something to enjoy every day this week as Copa (…)
EAST HANOVER, N.J. — When Tim Weah was recently sidelined by an injury that forced him to miss the U.S. Men’s National Team’s September friendlies, it was unclear just how long he would be out. (…)
Emmanuel Sabbi looks to be reportedly staying with Danish Superliga side Hobro. According to TipsBladet, Sabbi will remain with the club for now after being linked with a move away. Sabbi’s agent Thomas (…)
Monday marked the end of the Summer Transfer Window which saw several European leagues shut their door on player acquisitions under January. The German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue (…)
Andrija Novakovich on his way to Italy. Reading announced that Novakovich has been transferred to Serie B side Frosinone for an undisclosed fee. He is under contract with the club until Summer 2022. (…)
Josh Sargent’s first start of the Bundesliga season turned into a clear message that he is ready for a bigger role for club and country. The 19-year-old striker scored a stunning goal in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 (…)
Minnesota United shook off the disappointment of losing the U.S. Open Cup final in a big way, going on the road and handing Los Angeles FC its first loss at Banc of California Stadium. Mason Toye scored a pair (…)
Gboly Ariyibi is officially out the door at Nottingham Forest. Greek side Paneitolikos announced they’ve acquired Ariyibi on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. Ariyibi has signed a two-year contract (…)
Ian Harkes had to wait for his first goal for Scottish second tier side Dundee United, but that wait came to an end against the club’s biggest opponent. Harkes was forced into action in the 25th minute and (…)
