Is it time to panic about Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

By: Ives Galarcep | 5 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Christian Pulisic, USMNT, Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
You could tell he reads the press. He went all out today to score against lowly Grimsby.
LikeLike
I think the bigger question is: is it time for SBI to find a decent picture of Christian Pulisic for its stories…
LikeLike
First of all, big thanks to Ives for doing this segment on Pulisic’s situations at Chelsea. I personally was actually less worried about Pulisic’s career in Europe than the USMNT’s situations. Pulisic’s is young and talented, and will continue to grow and develop his technical, tactical skills and experience whether it is at Chelsea or else where. I’m much more concerned with the USSF, Don Garber, MLS owners & investors, Greg Berhalter, GM Stewart getting pressured by political and monetary reasons to become overly reliance on underperforming MLS players such as Trapp, Lovitz, over the hill veterans Omar Gonzalez, Bradley and Zardes at the central striker position. By playing these more experienced players right now means less valuable opportunities for young and potentially more capable players to be exposed to international competitions, especially WC qualifications starts next June. When Pulisic is not playing much at Chelsea, he will show the rustiness, low confidence and less aggressiveness wherever he gets to play, just like at Dortmund last season. The USMNT has already failed miserably to qualify for the last WC. I pray and hope that Pulisic, Adam, Mckennie, Steffen, Sargent, Weah, hopefully Dest, Miazga, Ethan Horvath, Ledezma, Soto, Giovanni Reyna, Mendez, Hydman, Reggie Cannon, Nick Lima, Pomykal, Mihailovic, Palmer Brown, CCV, Richards, Gloster, etc. will be in top forms when the USMNT kicks off the WC qualifications next year. The more they play at club levels, the better the US performances will be.
LikeLike
Looking average against the mighty Grimsby Town boys.
LikeLike
Yes, he stinks…
LikeLike
Yes, Joe from El Paso. We great you. Why bother waste your valuable time following and watching Pulisic? Please go back to cheer for your El Tri!
LikeLike
We hear you.
LikeLike
Pullisic is a number 10 he played that position in last world cup qualifying cycle and looked good despite a very unmotivated us squad were he stood out vs Honduras and panama.
LikeLike
If he scores today tomorrow’s headline will be along the lines of “Did Pulisic make a mistake by not signing with Real Madrid or ManCity”?
LikeLike
I don’t think that too many thought he would play here. So why would it change now that he is on the team?
or did you mean that Chelsea should panic?
LikeLike
They’ve lost the last two games he hasn’t played in. The sky is NOT falling.
LikeLike
Chelsea plays Grimsby Town today. They are a league two team. Pulisic is in the starting XI
LikeLike
If after 2 weeks he has not played at least close to 80 minutes I would worry but there are plenty of games 5 within the next two and a half weeks so I know he will get playing time and I don’t think he gets called to the national team so that he can show what he can do if given more playing time. At this point I think it’s a priority for him to be doing great at chelsea instead of with the National team it is clear that with the US men’s team no one has correctly found his position but he is a #10.
LikeLike
He is playing for a struggling national team, where he leads the conversation about being the best player on team, which by the way has no 10 or forward………
…….and STILL can’t play 10 for them.
He is NOT a 10.
LikeLike
He just turned 21 and is in a new league, which happens to be the toughest in the world, so give him time to adjust and compete for a spot. If after the winter break he is getting zero playing time, then I’d start to get worried and there should be talk of a loan.
LikeLike
Hahaha absolutely not…..
–
Kurt Zouma sometimes comes off the bench for Chelsea – plays for the French national team
–
Ross Barkley sometimes comes off the bench for Chelsea – plays for the English national team
–
William sometimes comes off the bench for Chelsea – plays for the Brazilian national team
–
Olivier Giroud sometimes comes off the bench for Chelsea – plays for the French national team
–
Marcos Alonso sometimes comes off the bench for Chelsea – plays for the Spanish national team
–
So with that being said, player development, career choices or making the USMNT is not a problem if you sit on the bench for a team like Chelsea FC
LikeLike
If its one thing US fans ate good for, its overreacting……Pulisic will be fine, he’s a big boy now and the USMNT will be fine as well while we’re at it!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, he is young and hasn’t been there that long. He’ll be fine.
LikeLike
There’s never any reason to panic about anything soccer related.
LikeLike
Only US soccer fans would panic over a players future over the span of a few games after joining a new team and league. I’m not worried about Pulisic.
LikeLike