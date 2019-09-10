VIDEO: Previewing the USMNT friendly versus Uruguay

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 9 minutes ago Follow @soccerbyives
Josh Sargent, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, the Under-20 Men’s National Team, and Under-17 Men’s National Team all were in action on Monday as they concluded its respective camps all around the globe. The U-23’s (…)
Austin FC has broken ground on its new stadium as it prepares its move to Major League Soccer. The club announced on Monday that its stadium, to be called McKalla Place, will open April 2021 and will cost roughly (…)
The U.S. Men’s National Team closes out its September schedule on Tuesday night at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium against South American opponents Uruguay. Not only will Gregg Berhalter’s side be seeking a (…)
U.S. Men’s National Team fans will be anxious for Tuesday to arrive, not just for the looming friendly against Uruguay, but for the chance to put Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mexico even further in the rearview (…)
Dan Flynn will be officially leaving his post as U.S. Soccer CEO on Sept. 16th. U.S. Soccer announced the news on Monday, which will see Flynn’s 19-year career with the federation come to an end. In (…)
New York City FC is hitting its stride at an important part of the MLS regular season. Saturday’s late 2-1 home win over the New England Revolution propelled the Eastern Conference side to first place, now (…)
The international stage takes on many forms this week between Euro Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League, and friendly matchups. After suffering defeat to the Dutch National Team last week, Germany will (…)
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Utah Royals and Portland Thorns kicked off this past weekend in the National Women’s Soccer League. The recently surging Royals took care of business on home turf (…)
It was one of those kind of games you would just as soon forget, but also the kind of game you want to watch over again to make sure it was as bad as you originally thought. The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 3-0 (…)
