VIDEO: Projecting the USMNT lineup versus Uruguay

By: Ives Galarcep | 5 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
USMNT, U.S. Men's National Team
U.S. Men’s National Team fans will be anxious for Tuesday to arrive, not just for the looming friendly against Uruguay, but for the chance to put Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mexico even further in the rearview (…)
Dan Flynn will be officially leaving his post as U.S. Soccer CEO on Sept. 16th. U.S. Soccer announced the news on Monday, which will see Flynn’s 19-year career with the federation come to an end. In (…)
New York City FC is hitting its stride at an important part of the MLS regular season. Saturday’s late 2-1 home win over the New England Revolution propelled the Eastern Conference side to first place, now (…)
The international stage takes on many forms this week between Euro Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League, and friendly matchups. After suffering defeat to the Dutch National Team last week, Germany will (…)
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Utah Royals and Portland Thorns kicked off this past weekend in the National Women’s Soccer League. The recently surging Royals took care of business on home turf (…)
It was one of those kind of games you would just as soon forget, but also the kind of game you want to watch over again to make sure it was as bad as you originally thought. The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 3-0 (…)
The Sounders had an awful game in Colorado and they can thank their wealth of international talent for it.
The Timbers got a late winner while Colorado stunned Seattle at home.
Sacramento is reportedly close to landing their MLS expansion franchise.
