VIDEO: Projecting the USMNT starting lineup for Nations League

By: Ives Galarcep | 2 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch made history on Tuesday, becoming the first American to manage in the UEFA Champions League. Not only did Marsch manage in the UCL for the first time, he picked up his first (…)
Two of Europe’s top sides met on Wednesday with the hosts taking the full three points in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain rolled in Group A play at the Parc Des Princes, downing Real Madrid 3-0. Despite being (…)
Mike Petke has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, Real Salt Lake. The Salt Lake Tribune reported the lawsuit, which alleges a breach of contract by the club towards Petke following the former head (…)
The September friendlies are in the rearview mirror, and October’s Nations League matches are fast approaching, leaving Gregg Berhalter only a few weeks to formulate the squad he will put together to face (…)
The U.S. Women’s National Team has its opponents for a final pair of friendlies this calendar year. U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the two-time defending World Cup Champs will face Sweden and Costa (…)
Jesse Marsch made UEFA Champions League history on Tuesday, becoming the first American to manage and win in the historic tournament. Marsch remained perfect as RB Salzburg manager as his side trounced (…)
Richie Ledezma is hitting his stride at PSV, earning consecutive starts for the Dutch powerhouse’s second-division side, Jong PSV. It is a run of form that comes just as fresh questions begin to surface (…)
Giovanni Reyna can cross his first UEFA Youth League goal off of his to-do list. The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team product scored the equalizing goal in Borussia Dortmund Under-19’s 2-1 win over Barcelona (…)
DeAndre Yedlin is back in full training and eager to get some minutes at Newcastle.
