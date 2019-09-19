VIDEO: Tim Howard discusses USMNT honor, retirement, and more

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 3 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Tim Howard, USMNT, U.S. Men's National Team
Sergino Dest and Ajax will look to remain atop of the Eredivisie table this weekend as they welcome their biggest rivals to town. Ajax welcomes PSV to town in one of Europe’s top showdowns this weekend (…)
After taking MLS MVP and Golden Boot honors in 2018, it was fair to wonder how Atlanta United’s star striker Josef Martínez would follow up in the 2019 campaign. Thus far, he hasn’t quite been the talk of (…)
On a night with a condensed Major League Soccer schedule packed with playoff implications, the defending MLS Cup winners and current Supporters’ Shield holders both delivered crucial road wins. Atlanta (…)
Matt Miazga has returned to Reading first team training. Reading boss Jose Gomes confirmed the news to reporters on Wednesday. Miazga, 23, is on a season-long loan at Reading from Premier League side Chelsea. (…)
RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch made history on Tuesday, becoming the first American to manage in the UEFA Champions League. Not only did Marsch manage in the UCL for the first time, he picked up his first (…)
Two of Europe’s top sides met on Wednesday with the hosts taking the full three points in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain rolled in Group A play at the Parc Des Princes, downing Real Madrid 3-0. Despite being (…)
Mike Petke has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, Real Salt Lake. The Salt Lake Tribune reported the lawsuit, which alleges a breach of contract by the club towards Petke following the former head (…)
The September friendlies are in the rearview mirror, and October’s Nations League matches are fast approaching, leaving Gregg Berhalter only a few weeks to formulate the squad he will put together to face (…)
The U.S. Women’s National Team has its opponents for a final pair of friendlies this calendar year. U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the two-time defending World Cup Champs will face Sweden and Costa (…)
If they were gonna play Guzan over Gonzlaez vs. Uruguay, then they should have just played Howard in a send-off match. Missed opportunity.
