VIDEO: USMNT takes on Mexico in 70th edition of the rivalry

By: Ives Galarcep | 2 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
El Tri, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
HARRISON, N.J. — Peru may have finished in second place at the recent Copa America, but you may have been hard-pressed to guess that on Thursday. Ecuador used a second half goal to edge a toothless Peru (…)
The first international break since European league play kicked off a few weeks ago will see this year’s UEFA Euro tournament start to take shape with the first round of qualifying matches. Friday’s Germany vs (…)
The September friendlies are fast approaching for the U.S. Men’s National Team and Gregg Berhalter’s first match after the Gold Cup will come against the same team the USMNT lost to in the Gold Cup (…)
Christian Pulisic and four other players from the U.S. Men’s National Team will reportedly miss the team’s final September friendly against Uruguay. According to Yahoo Sports, Pulisic, John Brooks, Alfredo (…)
It was a goal that had to leave U.S. Men’s National Team fans excited, but also a little angry. Josh Sargent’s stunning goal last week in his first start of the Bundesliga season for Werder Bremen showed off all (…)
U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe is continuing to voice her opinion in regards to wage disparity issues in Soccer. In an interview with InStyle alongside her girlfriend, WNBA star Sue Bird, (…)
With the U.S. Men’s National Team looking for a positive start to play this month, one player who is also hoping to make an impact is midfielder Alfredo Morales. Currently off to a strong start in the (…)
Sergino Dest will not have to wait long to make his U.S. Men’s National Team debut. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Thursday in a press conference that Dest will start against Mexico at (…)
You may not want any of Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, or Omar Gonzalez on the U.S. Men’s National Team, but Gregg Berhalter might and as head coach he deserves every right to have the players he wants (…)
The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team picked up a win in its first match of the Four Nations Tournament. Raphael Wicky’s side fought back to down Concacaf rivals Mexico 2-1 in the Netherlands on Thursday. (…)
Loving the videos, Ives!
LikeLike