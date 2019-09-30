Yedlin reflects on return to action with Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin returned to action for Newcastle over the weekend, and while he has returned to a team in a state of disarray, the American defender is just happy to be competing again after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

“It was not the best circumstance but it was great to be back out on the pitch with the boys,” Yedlin said in an interview with the Newcastle club website. “At that point I came on, obviously you’re trying to do your best and try to get something but it’s also good to get back out there and back in the frame of playing again.

“It’s been a very long and frustrating journey and although it’s not the exact point I’d like to come back but it was good to be back out there.”

Yedlin has been sidelined since undergoing groin surgery in May. That surgery forced him to miss the Gold Cup, and the start of Newcastle’s Premier League season. He will face a fight for playing time at the right back position with Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle currently sits second from the bottom of the Premier League standings, having gone four straight without a victory. Sunday’s 5-0 loss to Leicester City felt like rock bottom though, leaving the Magpies on shaky ground as Yedlin returns and looks to help turn things around.

“We’re very disappointed with the result. Every single one of us felt like we should have done better,” Yedlin said. “We’re going to have to bounce back from that and the Brighton game also and put in a good shift against Manchester United.

“I’m sure the fans are frustrated but we’ll need all of them to be behind us,” Yedlin said. “(Manchester United) are a tough team to play against. No game is easy in this league so I’m sure the boys will be ready and be sure to bounce back, showing the fighting spirit that we’ll need to have and have shown for as long as I’ve been here.”

Yedlin will look to work his way back into the Newcastle lineup as he also turns an eye toward a return to the USMNT. His last appearance for the United States came in March, when Gregg Berhalter used him as a right winger rather than a fullback.