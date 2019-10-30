A closer look at Sergino Dest's decision to play for the USMNT

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 1 minute ago Follow @soccerbyives
Sergino Dest, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
The past two winners of the MLS Cup title square off in Atlanta for a chance to move a step closer to adding a second championship to the trophy case. Atlanta United plays host to Toronto FC on Wednesday (…)
The Seattle Sounders are headed to their third MLS Cup final in four years after ending Los Angeles FC’s record-setting season on its own home turf. Raul Ruidiaz’s two goals and Nicolas Lodeiro’s winner (…)
HARRISON, N.J. — For Alejandro ‘Kaku’ Romero Gamarra, the 2019 season was a tale of two very different parts. The first was filled with controversy and drama, and the second was more centered around (…)
Jozy Altidore’s status has not yet been ruled out for Toronto FC’s trip to Atlanta United on Wednesday. According to TSN, Altidore stayed late in Toronto for an MRI but is still in consideration to play off (…)
It isn’t often you see American players named captain of their clubs heading into a new European season. Currently in his 12th professional season in England, veteran defender and Hull City captain Eric Lichaj (…)
A pair of Major League Soccer’s top offensive attacks will meet at Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday with a berth in the 2019 MLS Cup Final at stake. Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC will look to keep its (…)
The 2019 Major League Soccer season is quickly coming to an end and the league announced its Best XI on Monday with several stars headlining. https://twitter.com/mls/status/1188874370590085120?s=21 (…)
Lynden Gooch is expected to miss the next few weeks for Sunderland. Gooch missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury Town with a twisted ankle and is not expected to return for the Black Cats’ EFL Cup trip (…)
Christian Pulisic is coming off his best appearance of his professional career. Now the 21-year-old will try to replicate his performance this week in London against Manchester United. Pulisic (…)
