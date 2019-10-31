Aaronson, Zardes, Long headline USMNT pre-camp roster

Brenden Aaronson, Gyasi Zardes, and Djordje Mihailovic headline a 20-player U.S. Men’s National Team roster pre-camp roster ahead of November Concacaf Nations League matches.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announced his roster on Thursday, which features 20 MLS players who have already completed their respective seasons. With the pre-camp falling outside the FIFA international window, the European-based players that will be part of the USMNT roster will arrive in Orlando beginning Nov. 10, when the formal camp opens.

📰 | 20 domestic-based players will gather for a #USMNT pre-camp from Nov. 2-9 in Bradenton, Fla. Additionally, the list of European-based players for @CNationsLeague matches vs. 🇨🇦 and 🇨🇺 will be released Nov. 6. More info>> https://t.co/bf84bavF2r pic.twitter.com/wr8Hb9dm8s — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 31, 2019

“We have the opportunity to take advantage of the MLS post-season window to start preparations for the matches against Canada and Cuba,” Berhalter said. “It’s another week to keep progressing as a group as we focus on getting the results we need to advance to the knockout phase of the Nations League.”

The USMNT will host Canada on Nov. 15th at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium before taking on Cuba in the Cayman Islands four days later in its final Group A match. After losing to Canada 2-0 in October, the USMNT are in a must-win situation for both matches if they want to finish atop the group.

Also, included in the roster are three additional players seeking their first senior caps. New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie, and Minnesota United’s Chase Gasper join Aaronson in that category.

Veteran Brad Guzan joins Zardes as two of the more experienced players on the current roster. Several other MLS players could be included following the end of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 10th in Seattle.

Here’s the full 20-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 62/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 9/0), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 14/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 12/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 12/2), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 5/1), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 4/0)

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 30/5), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; 1/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 5/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 54/10)