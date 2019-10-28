Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Sargent, and more

Christian Pulisic is coming off his best appearance of his professional career. Now the 21-year-old will try to replicate his performance this week in London against Manchester United.

Pulisic registered a hat trick away at Burnley in EPL play on Saturday, but now will look to help the Blues advance in the EFL Cup. Chelsea will try to also exact revenge against the Red Devils, who thumped them 4-0 in their season opener back in August. Pulisic has five points in his last three appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and will try to continue that streak on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen are one of many teams taking part in German Cup play this week. John Brooks and Tyler Adams could go head-to-head if both players take the pitch for their respective teams. Jonathan Amon will try to get on the field for Nordsjaelland this week in cup play, while Sergino Dest and Haji Wright will both be in Dutch Cup action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester United on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Oxford United on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Heidenheim on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face St. Pauli on Wednesday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest and Ajax face OFC Oostzaan on Wednesday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Groene Star on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face NAC Breda on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Motherwell on Wednesday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Ross County on Wednesday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Johnstone on Wednesday.

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brenden Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Eupen on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte Waregem on Wednesday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Mechelen on Wednesday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Gent on Thursday.

Austria

Austrian Cup

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face ASK Ebreichsdorf on Wedneday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Trapani on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face FC Kobenhaven on Thursday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Central Cordoba de Santiago on Thursday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Union on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Thursday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Santos Laguna on Tuesday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados face Atlante on Tuesday.