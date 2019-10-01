Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Dest, Boyd, and more

Ajax is looking to make it two wins from two in the UEFA Champions League group stage and Sergino Dest is seeking another 90 minute outing for the club.

The American defender played 90 minutes in a 3-0 Matchday 1 win over Ligue 1 outfit Lille and will next take on La Liga side Valencia on Wednesday. Dest has is coming off a 23-minute cameo against FC Groningen this weekend which means he should be well rested to take on fellow Matchday 1 winners Valencia in Spain.

Dest, 18, could see a second consecutive call in to the U.S. Men’s National Team later this week for October Nations League matches after a strong start to first-team life with the defending Dutch champions.

The biggest match involving an American in Champions League takes place on Wednesday, with Jesse Marsch leading Red Bull Salzburg against Liverpool. Marsch’s Austrian powerhouse will look to build on its big group-stage win against Genk, but will be facing a Liverpool side eager to rebound after falling to Napoli in its group opener.

Elsewhere, Tyler Boyd and Besiktas take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in Europa League play while Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Vitoria de Guiamaraes. Christian Pulisic will try to get on the pitch for Chelsea as the London club travels to Lille.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund’s U-19 side takes on Slavia Praha, Tim Ream and Matt Miazga go head-to-head in the EFL Championship, and Duane Holmes and Derby County take on Barnsley away from home.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Valencia on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Lille on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Liverpool on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Romain Gall and Malmo face FC Kobenhaven on Thursday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Vitoria de Guimaraes on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lazio on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Young Boys on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

John Brooks is OUT for Wolfsburg.

UEFA Youth League

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund U-19’s face Slavia Praha U-19’s on Wednesday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Barnsley on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Tim Ream and Fulham on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Thisted on Thursday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gangwon FC on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Celaya on Tuesday.

Tony Alfaro and CA Zacatepec face Atlas on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Mineros de Zacatecas on Wednesday.