Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Robinson, Dest, and more

Wigan Athletic picked up a massive three points over the weekend against Nottingham Forest with Antonee Robinson playing a huge part in the shutout win.

The 21-year-old wingback helped the Latics earn a 1-0 victory at the DW Stadium and now the sights turn towards Derby County. Robinson has continued to earn consistent minutes for Paul Cook’s side and could have a tough test on Wednesday. Fellow American Duane Holmes and Derby County will line up across from Wigan which could see the two youngsters go head-to-head. Holmes has been reduced to appearances off the bench of late with the Rams’ seeking consistency in the offensive end.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Ajax welcome Christian Pulisic and Chelsea to Amsterdam. John Brooks is fighting to start for Wolfsburg in Europa League play, while Romain Gall and Timmy Chandler both aim to play as well. Lynden Gooch and Sunderland welcome Tranmere Rovers to the Stadium of Light.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Christian Pulisic and Chelsea on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Napoli on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face PSG on Tuesday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille.

UEFA Europa League

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Gent on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Standard Liege on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Lugano on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Braga on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Cluj on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Porto on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

England

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga and Reading face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter–Vickers and Stoke City face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Luton Town on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Wednesday.

EFL League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Blackpool on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT for Southend United.

Mexico

Copa MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Rubio Rubin and Dorados on Tuesday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Mineros de Zacatecas on Tuesday.

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Pachuca on Wednesday.