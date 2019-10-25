Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Gooch, Pulisic, and more

Sunderland kicked off life under new manager Phil Parkinson in fine fashion, with Lynden Gooch amongst the goals on Wearside.

Gooch registered one goal in the Black Cats’ 5-0 trouncing of Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, giving Parkinson his first win as manager. Although he only played 54 minutes for Sunderland, Gooch was able to pick up his fourth league goal of the season. The 23-year-old was in the right place at the right time as he finished Duncan Watmore’s assist down the center of the goal. Sunderland would register two more goals later in the match to run away 5-0 winners at the Stadium of Light. Gooch and Sunderland travel to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday before facing Oxford United next week in the Carabao Cup.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic came off the bench and assisted in Chelsea’s 1-0 road win over Ajax in Champions League play. Sergino Dest also went 90 minutes for the Dutch side. Tyler Boyd got a start for Besiktas in Europa League play, but was unable to help his side pick up three points. Tim Ream and Duane Holmes both started and played in their teams’ respective league wins.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 24 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Ajax on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes for Ajax.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 3-2 to Napoli on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 5-0 loss to PSG on Tuesday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille.

UEFA Europa League

Tyler Boyd started and played 84 minutes in Besiktas 2-1 loss to Sporting Braga on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Cluj on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played seven minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Standard Liege on Thursday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 2-1 win over Lugano on Thursday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Gent on Thursday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Porto on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

UEFA Youth League

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Olympiakos on Tuesday.

Johan Gomez came off the bench and played nine minutes in Porto’s 3-0 second leg win over Liepaja on Wednesday.

Giovanni Reyna did not dress in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 loss to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

England

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-2 draw with QPR on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes for QPR.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Luton Town on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 loss to Derby County on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes for Derby County.

Cameron Carter–Vickers started and played 27 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

EFL League One

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-1 draw with Blackpool on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 84 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT for Southend United.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 90 minutes in Dorados’ 2-1 win over Necaxa on Tuesday.

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-0 win over Mineros de Zacatecas on Tuesday.

Tony Alfaro started and played 71 minutes in Zacatepec’s 3-0 loss to Pachuca on Wednesday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Necaxa.