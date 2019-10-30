Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Morales, Sargent, and more

After returning to the Fortuna Dusseldorf first team on Saturday in Bundesliga play, Alfredo Morales earned his first start since September 1st as his team advanced in the German Cup.

Fortuna Dusseldorf defeated Erzgebirge Aue 2-1 at home with Morales going the full 90 for the hosts. Despite a 12th minute opener from the 2. Bundesliga visitors, Dusseldorf would pull goals back in the 45th and 75th minutes respectively. Morales’ return gives Dusseldorf a physical presence in midfield going forward, with the team trying to string together positive results in the league. It is undetermined who Dusseldorf will play next in the German Cup, but Morales’ ability to cover plenty of ground should help them going forward.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic appeared in Chelsea’s EFL Cup loss to Manchester United. Josh Sargent registered an assist in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 win over Heidenheim, while Timmy Chandler started for Eintracht Frankfurt. Haji Wright scored in VVV Venlo’s KNVB Cup loss, Ian Harkes started for Dundee United, and Weston McKennie helped Schalke advance in the German Cup.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Christian Pulisic started and played 70 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Oxford United on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Josh Sargent started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 win over Heidenheim on Wednesday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie started, registered ONE assist, and played 73 minutes in Schalke’s 3-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

Timothy Chandler started and played 45 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over St. Pauli on Wednesday.

Khiry Shelton came off the bench and played three minutes in Paderborn’s 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 2-1 loss to Stuttgart on Tuesday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 6-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams did not dress for RB Leipzig.

Zack Steffen did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 2-1 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Haji Wright came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played one minute in VVV Venlo’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Groene Star on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-2 loss to NAC Breda on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 2-1 loss to Motherwell on Wednesday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 1-0 loss to St. Johnstone on Wednesday.

Championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

James Murphy started and played 90 minutes in Arbroath’s 2-0 loss to Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brenden Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Eupen on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Zulte Waregem on Wednesday.

Chris Durkin did not dress in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 win over Mechelen on Wednesday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Gent on Thursday.

Austria

Austrian Cup

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated ASK Ebreichsdorf 5-0 on Wedneday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 3-0 win over Trapani on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face FC Kobenhaven on Thursday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Central Cordoba de Santiago on Thursday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s — win over Union on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Thursday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 1-0 loss to Santos Laguna on Tuesday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 90 minutes in Dorados’ 0-0 draw with Atlante on Tuesday.