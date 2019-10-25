Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Lichaj and Holmes go head-to-head, Pulisic, and more

For the second-consecutive weekend, a pair of Americans will go head-to-head in the EFL Championship.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City take on Duane Holmes and Derby County in England’s second tier with both teams coming off similar midweek results. Lichaj and Hull took three points from the City Ground on Wednesday as the Tigers downed Nottingham Forest 2-1. Lichaj played the full 90 for Hull, helping them snap a two-match winless streak. Holmes also went the full 90 for Derby County in a 1-0 home victory over Wigan Athletic. Although he has struggled of late for any points, the American midfielder will look to help the Rams pick up a second win in four days time.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face a trip to Burnley in Premier League play, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa take on Atlas on Friday in Liga MX. Zack Steffen will try to shut down Paderborn in the German Bundesliga, while Weston McKennie will hope to play a part in Schalke’s Rivierderby against Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Brentford on Monday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Millwall on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Bristol City on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

National league

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Reading on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Sunderland on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Middlesbrough on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Khiry Shelton and Paderborn on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Augsburg on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Freiburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Osnabruck on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Karlsruher SC on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Meppen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth face Waldhof Mannheim on Monday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face Burghausen on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face TSV Havelse on Friday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Lippstadt on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Preuben Munster on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Chemnitzer on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Twente on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Top Oss on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Excelsior on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Eupen on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Galatasaray on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Lyngby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Silkeborg on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Odense on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Mirandes on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Toulouse on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Sochaux on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face AIK on Monday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Ostersunds on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Mjallby on Monday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face St. Mirren on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Livingston on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Motherwell on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Ethnikos Achnas on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cremonese on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lugano on Sunday.

Argentina

copa argentina

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Lanus on Friday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gangwon FC on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Atlas on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Atletico de San Luis on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Veracruz on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Pumas on Saturday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Jaibos Tampico Madero on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Loros de Colima on Saturday.