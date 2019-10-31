Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Alvarado, Steffen, and more

Necaxa are flying high of Liga MX and centerback Ventura Alvarado has been a huge reason for it.

The club is currently sitting in second place on 28 points, while Alvarado has made 15 appearances this season. Alvarado, 27, has become a regular starter for the Mexican outfit as he’s contributed two goals this campaign. The former Club America and Santos Laguna player has been linked with possible inclusion to the USMNT due to his strong play, but will need to continue performing well in hopes Gregg Berhalter gives him the chance. A date with 12th place Pachuca on Saturday should be a positive chance for Necaxa to grab another three points.

Elsewhere, Zack Steffen is likely to return in goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf in Bundesliga action while John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea travel to winless Watford in the EPL. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take a trip to London Stadium to face West Ham United. Veteran defenders Eric Lichaj and Tim Ream go head-to-head in the EFL Championship, while Ian Harkes and Dundee United try to rebound against Inverness.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Watford on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Tim Ream and Fulham on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Leeds United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Swansea City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Millwall on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Gillingham on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Southend United on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

National league

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Telford United on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Kyle Scott and Newcastle United on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Norwich City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Augsburg on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Koln on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Hoffenheim on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Darmstadt on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Wehen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Sandhausen on Friday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Magdeburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Zwickau on Friday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Meppen on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face TSV Rain/Lech on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face HSC Hannover on Sunday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Bonner SC on Sunday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Hamburg on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face PEC Zwolle on Friday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Roda JC Kerkrade on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Volendam on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Oostende on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Esbjerg on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Odense on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Aarhus on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face SD Huesca on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nimes on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Rodez on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face LASK on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Mattersburg on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Orebro on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Hacken on Saturday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Halmstads on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Aberdeen on Saturday.

League Cup

Matt Polster and Rangers face Kevin Silva and Hearts on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Inverness CT on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face AEL Limasson on Monday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cittadella on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Sion on Saturday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora and Independiente face San Lorenzo on Sunday.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Boca Juniors on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face FC Seoul on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Morelia on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Juarez on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Tigres on Saturday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face UA Edo Mexico on Monday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Alebrijes on Saturday.