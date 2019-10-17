Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic's Chelsea faces Yedlin's Newcastle, and more

The international break is over and the return to league action will feature several matchups involving Americans Abroad facing fellow Americans.

Christian Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin will look to move past the disappointment of the U.S. Men’s National Team loss to Canada when their teams meet in English Premier League action. Pulisic will resume his fight for minutes at Chelsea while Yedlin will look to build on his impressive start against Manchester United prior to the international break.

A pair of American defenders will meet on Saturday in Stoke as Tim Ream and Fulham travel to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City. Both players are on opposite ends of the EFL Championship table after 11 matches so far this season.

Ream and Fulham are seventh in England’s second tier with 19 points and only two defeats so far. The 32-year-old veteran USMNT defender is coming off international duty with Gregg Berhalter’s side and will return to helping the London club inch higher up the standings.

Carter-Vickers and Stoke are bottom of the league table, but picked up their first league win of the season back on Oct. 5th. Since arriving on loan from Tottenham, Carter-Vickers has made six league appearances for the Potters this season, impressing in the last few. It will be the first of two meetings between these USMNT teammates this league season.

Elsewhere, Geoff Cameron and Eric Lichaj will meet in the EFL Championship, while Tyler Adams and John Brooks could meet in Bundesliga action if fit. Emmanuel Sabbi and Christian Cappis headline Hobro’s trip to Horsens, Tyler Boyd faces his old club in Turkey, and Sergino Dest and Ajax take on RKC Waalwijk.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Preston North End on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Oxford United on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Tranmere Rovers on Friday.

FA Cup qualifying

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Hednesford Town on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Aston Villa on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Sunderland on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Mainz on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Koln on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Osnabruck on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Waldhof Mannheim oon Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Preussen Munster on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth face Zwickau on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face 1860 Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Brady Scott and Koln II are OFF.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Magdeburg on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royan Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Ankaragucu on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Racing Santander on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Monaco on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Nancy on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face SKN St. Poelten on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Aron Johannsson and Hammarby on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Osters IF on Monday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Livingston on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Matt Polster and Rangers on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Queen of the South on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Portugal

Campeonato nacional de juniores

Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Aves on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Olympiakos Nicosia on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Livorno on Monday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Servette on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face River Plate on Friday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Daegu on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Club America on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pumas on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Santos Laguna on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Atletico de San Luis on Sunday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Cimarrones de Sonora on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Atlante on Thursday.