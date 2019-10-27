Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Brooks, Sabbi, and more

John Brooks returned to the Wolfsburg starting lineup on Sunday, helping his team pitch a shutout in a 0-0 Bundesliga match. Wolfsburg held onto a point at home against Augsburg, with Brooks retaking his place in the backline.

The veteran defender won six of his nine duels, while also making two clearances, and winning two of his three tackles. Brooks’ return is a positive sign not only for Wolfsburg, but also for the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of Concacaf Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba. Despite allowing five shots on goal, Wolfsburg bunkered down late to hang onto a point in Brooks’ first-team return. Up next is a German Cup showdown with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Sabbi found the back of the net for Hobro, while Christian Pulisic recorded his first career hat trick. Josh Sargent recorded an assist in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw. Zack Steffen could not help Fortuna Dusseldorf pick up three points against Paderborn, while DeAndre Yedlin helped Newcastle United pick up a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started, scored THREE goals, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes for Derby County.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-0 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Brentford on Monday.

Matt Miazga and Reading’s scheduled match against Nottingham Forest was postponed on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 73 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play for Wycombe Wanderers.

Lynden Gooch did not play in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

National league

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United’s scheduled match against Blyth Spartans was postponed on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Reading on Monday.

Luca De La Torre started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-0 win over Sunderland on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Middlesbrough on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Augsburg on Sunday.

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 loss to Paderborn on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started, registered ONE assist, and played 84 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 25 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-2 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Weston McKennie did not dress in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton dressed but did not play for Paderborn.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 0-0 draw with Osnabruck on Sunday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 6-2 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 3-3 draw with Karlsruher SC on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-3 draw with Meppen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 3-1 loss to Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth face Waldhof Mannheim on Monday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Burghausen on Saturday.

Malik McLemore started and played 81 minutes for Greuther Furth II. McLemore was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 4-3 win over TSV Havelse on Friday.

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 4-1 win over Lippstadt on Saturday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Matthew Hoppe started and played 77 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson dressed but did not play in FC Energie Cottbus’ 1-0 win over Chemnitzer on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started, registered ONE assist, and played 81 minutes in Ajax’s 4-0 win over Feyenoord on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 78 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 4-1 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 4-1 loss to FC Twente on Friday.

Richard Ledesma dressed but did not play in PSV’s 4-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez started and played 45 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-1 win over Excelsior on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 1-0 loss to Top Oss on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-1 loss to Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Standard Liege on Saturday.

Chris Durkin dressed but did not play in Sint-Truiden’s 0-0 draw with Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Eupen on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 1-0 win over Galatasaray on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing started and played 17 minutes in Horsens’ 2-1 loss to Lyngby on Sunday. Lansing was sent off after 17 minutes.

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Silkeborg on Sunday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played one minute for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to Odense on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 0-0 draw with Mirandes on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 26 minutes in Rennes’ 3-2 win over Toulouse on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 2-0 win over Sochaux on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in Austria Wien’s 3-2 loss to WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg defeated Rapid Wien 3-2 on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Panetolikos’ 2-0 loss to Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face AIK on Monday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-1 win over Ostersunds on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Mjallby on Monday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 1-0 win over St. Mirren on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 2-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy did not dress in Arbroath’s 3-1 win over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Pafos FC’s 1-1 draw with Ethnikos Achnas on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cremonese on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 3-1 win over Lugano on Sunday.

Argentina

copa argentina

Alan Sonora did not play in Independiente’s 2-0 loss to Lanus on Friday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud started and played 72 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 win over Gangwon FC on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win over Atlas on Friday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-2 win over Atletico de San Luis on Saturday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 2-0 win over Veracruz on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 3-0 win over Pumas on Saturday.

ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-1 draw with Loros de Colima on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro came off the bench and played 63 minutes in Zacatepec’s 1-1 draw with Jaibos Tampico Madero on Saturday.