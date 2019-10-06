Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Carter-Vickers, Pulisic, and more

Stoke City needed a win heading into the international break and Cameron Carter-Vickers was a part of the club’s first in league play this season.

The American defender played the full 90 on Saturday in a 2-1 road win over Swansea City. Carter-Vickers looked to have taken control of a first-team spot with the Potters this season since starting slow on loan. The 22-year-old finished the match with an 86% passing completion rate, while winning five of his six individual duels.

He also won five of six aerial battles, made seven clearances, and made five recoveries at the Liberty Stadium. The win gives Stoke five points this season and will return from the international break three points from safety.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic registered his second league assist of the season for Chelsea while DeAndre Yedlin played the full 90 in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester United. Sergino Dest went the full 90 in Ajax’s league win, Alfredo Morales returned for Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Weston McKennie came off the bench for Schalke.

William Yarbrough continued in goal for Club Leon in their 1-1 league draw. Eric Lichaj could not help Hull City avoid a lopsided Yorkshire Derby loss to Huddersfield Town. Jesse Marsch’s Salzburg trounced Rheindorf Altach 6-0 after a midweek defeat to Liverpool.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 10 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Southampton on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-1 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played six minutes in Derby County’s 2-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 4-0 win over Coventry City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers 3-3 draw with Peterborough on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 53 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 loss to Lincoln City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress in Southend United’s 3-1 loss to Gillingham on Saturday.

FA Cup qualifying

Jordan Adebayo-Smith started and played 87 minutes in Boston United’s 1-0 win over Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Hull City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Zack Steffen started, made zero saves, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Josh Sargent started and played 72 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Koln on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Paderborn’s 2-1 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 19 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks did not play in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 79 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Hamburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play for Hamburg.

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 2-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-1 draw with Zwickau on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 5-1 loss to Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott dressed but did not play in Koln II’s 2-2 draw with Wattenscheid on Saturday.

Malik McLemore started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth II’s 2-0 win over Eichstatt on Saturday.

Blaine Ferri started and played 76 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Michael Edwards did not dress in Wolfsburg II’s 5-0 win over Heider on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

The U-19 Bundesliga is off until Oct. 19th.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 87 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 4-1 loss to PSV on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-0 loss to Heracles on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-1 win over Volendam on Friday.

Chris Gloster started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes for Jong PSV.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 6-0 win over FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Josh Pynadath came off the bench and played 24 minutes for Jong Ajax.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 83 minutes in Kortrijk’s 4-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Chris Durkin dressed but did not play for Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas 2-0 win over Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing started and played 90 minutes in Horsens’ 3-0 loss to Odense on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play in Hobro’s 2-0 loss to Aalborg on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Lyngby on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Extremadura on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Stade Reims on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 0-0 draw with Lorient on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-0 win over Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg defeated Rheindorf Altach 6-0 on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Lamia on Monday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Malmo’s 1-0 win over Goteborg on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Hammarby’s 2-1 win over Djurgarden on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler started, scored ONE goal, and played in Syrianska’s 1-0 win over Orgryte on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 1-0 win over Hearts on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress for Hearts.

Matt Polster came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Rangers’ 5-0 win over Hamilton Academic on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 69 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 loss to Alloa Athletic on Friday.

James Murphy came off the bench and played 43 minutes in Arbroath’s 2-0 loss to Dundee FC on Saturday.

Portugal

Campeonato nacional de juniores

Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Rio Ave on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams started and played 89 minutes in Pafos FC’s 2-1 win over Omonia Nicosia on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 73 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Salernitana on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 0-0 draw with Basel on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora did not dress in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 2-1 loss to Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 2-0 loss to Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud started and played 80 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 loss to Pohang Steelers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-2 win over Morelia on Friday.

William Yarborough started, made three saves, and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 1-1 draw with Veracruz on Saturday.

Fernando Arce did not dress in Club Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with Atlas on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Monterrey on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro dressed but did not play in Zacatepec’s 3-1 win over Venados on Friday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cimarrones de Sonora on Sunday.