Carter-Vickers sufferers leg injury in Stoke City loss

Cameron Carter-Vickers left Stoke City’s midweek loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday after suffering a leg injury at Hillsborough.

The American defender played only 27 minutes for the Potters before leaving the pitch in Sheffield and was diagnosed on Thursday for his early departure. Stoke City assistant manager Paul Hart spoke to reporters ahead of his team’s weekend showdown with Millwall in regards to Carter-Vickers’ injury.

“We had two players suffering muscle injuries against Sheffield Wednesday and one contact injury, that was Cameron Carter-Vickers who had to have eight stitches just below his knee. We want to leave it as long as possible with the three of them,” Hart said in his pre-match press conference.

Carter-Vickers had started slow with Stoke City since arriving on-loan, but looked to have found his place of late in the Potters starting lineup. After making his season debut on Aug. 24th vs. Leeds United, Carter-Vickers has racked up six starts for Martin Jones’ team.

His inclusion into the starting lineup has seen Stoke earn crucial victories over Swansea City and Fulham this month, ones that have boosted the club off of last place in the EFL Championship. However, their midweek loss to the Owls sees them second from bottom heading into their Saturday trip to the Den.

Carter-Vickers is doubtful to play against the Lions on Saturday, which hopefully doesn’t turn into a long-term injury going forward. The 21-year-old last featured for the U.S. Men’s National Team back in June in a 1-0 loss to Jamaica.

He since has been called into the U.S. Under-23 MNT, who will be preparing for next Spring’s Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico.