Dejected Christian Pulisic talks after USMNT loss to Canada

99 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Ives Galarcep | 3 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
99 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
Alphonso Davies spent much of Tuesday night terrorizing the U.S. Men’s National Team’s defense, but it took him a while to find the goal to put away the Americans. That goal came in the 63rd minute, when Davies (…)
Sacramento is reportedly getting its long awaited MLS expansion franchise.
The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team picked up a lopsided win in its only friendly of October. Six different players scored goals for Jason Kreis’ side as the U.S. downed El Salvador 6-1 in Miami. Djordje (…)
Bill Hamid anchored the second best defense in MLS while saving a league leading 75% of the shots he faced, thus earning SBI’s MLS Goalkeeper of the year.
When asked about facing veteran U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Michael Bradley, the Canadian National Team’s responses have been respectful and filled with praise, but there has also been an (…)
Though neither the U.S. Men’s National Team or Canadian National Team were giving away their starting lineups ahead of Tuesday night’s Nations League clash, it isn’t tough to figure out which stars will be (…)
WASHINGTON — Most if not all of the U.S. Men’s National Team refrained on Friday from explicitly saying that Cuba was a weak opponent, but no one hesitated to say that Canada was going to be a (…)
Carles Gil did it all for New England. His talents also earned him SBIs MLS Newcomer of the Year Award.
Pulisic had a bad game, but it was a mistake to take him off. He is the one US player who can be a real difference maker. The other thing is that he seemed to be about the only player trying hard. One thing about Pulisic is that I can’t recall a game when you could doubt his commitment.
LikeLike
Agreed. I was baffled by the decision to remove him (even though he was not playing well). Kid is def going through a tough patch and this experience will sting. Still, I have no reason to believe he won’t come through it.
LikeLike
3G said he had the flu. It’s hard to catch but he’s asked about it at the beginning and said he felt fine today. He doesn’t look or sound like he’s 100% how much of that is health or just post game dejection I don’t know.
LikeLike
Ives appreciate the videos from all this week.
LikeLike
FIRE BERHALTER BOYCOTT US SOCCER GAMES IF HE IS STILL COACH!!!! HE IS RUINING THE YOUTH!!! TAB IS WAITING!!!
LikeLike
There was a guy on this site a few years back who recommended a boycott of US Soccer (think it had something to do with the LD omission, but others may remember better) . Posted about it every day for a couple months. Eventually it became apparent that the “boycott” wasn’t going so well.
********************************************
The point? Following US Soccer is a leisure activity. People do it because they want to, even if it doesn’t make them feel happy sometimes. Sure we are all passionate (why else would we still be frequenting the comments section of a site like this?!?). But the idea of a “boycott” is absurd, not to mention probably offensive to people who have participated in real, painful boycotts for things far more important than soccer.
*******************************************
Having said that, there is nothing wrong with expressing your displeasure with the state of things. Find the right channels and make yourself a nuisance. Be loud about it.
LikeLike