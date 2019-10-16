SBISoccer.com

Dejected Christian Pulisic talks after USMNT loss to Canada

Dejected Christian Pulisic talks after USMNT loss to Canada

Dejected Christian Pulisic talks after USMNT loss to Canada

  • Gary Page

    Pulisic had a bad game, but it was a mistake to take him off. He is the one US player who can be a real difference maker. The other thing is that he seemed to be about the only player trying hard. One thing about Pulisic is that I can’t recall a game when you could doubt his commitment.

    • Gomer Pyle

      Agreed. I was baffled by the decision to remove him (even though he was not playing well). Kid is def going through a tough patch and this experience will sting. Still, I have no reason to believe he won’t come through it.

    • Johnnyrazor

      3G said he had the flu. It’s hard to catch but he’s asked about it at the beginning and said he felt fine today. He doesn’t look or sound like he’s 100% how much of that is health or just post game dejection I don’t know.

    • Gomer Pyle

      Having said that, there is nothing wrong with expressing your displeasure with the state of things. Find the right channels and make yourself a nuisance. Be loud about it.

