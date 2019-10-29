Gooch out for several weeks with ankle injury

Lynden Gooch is expected to miss the next few weeks for Sunderland.

Gooch missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury Town with a twisted ankle and is not expected to return for the Black Cats’ EFL Cup trip to Oxford United on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has made 12 league appearances for the Black Cats this season, scoring four goals.

“It’s not a serious injury, but you are looking at a couple of weeks,” Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson said. “There are some tired legs after that game, as you’d imagine, but we will have a good chat on the coach on the way back and make the decisions for Tuesday.”

Gooch scored in Sunderland’s 5-0 thumping of Tranmere Rovers back on Oct. 22nd, but has only appeared once under Parkinson. He appeared twice in the EFL Cup this season in wins over Accrington Stanley and Burnley, but did not appear last round against Sheffield United.

Sunderland are currently eighth in the EFL League One table with 22 points through 14 matches. Should they eliminate Oxford United on Tuesday, they will advance to the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup, being one of three lower league sides remaining.