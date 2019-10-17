Ibrahimovic leads MLS jersey sales for second straight season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t catch Carlos Vela for the most goals in MLS, but he did lead the way in jersey sales.

The LA Galaxy forward took the top spot in MLS jersey sales, based on figures from MLSStore.com since the beginning of 2019. He also led the way last year in his first MLS season.

Ibrahimovic’s fellow MVP finalists finished right behind him. Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez took second place and he was followed up by LAFC forward and Golden Boot winner Carlos Vela. D.C. United captain Wayne Rooney and retiring Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger round out the top five.

Orlando City’s Nani came in ninth place and was the only MLS newcomer to crack the top 25.

The highest ranked American player was Seattle Sounders and U.S. Men’s National Team forward Jordan Morris, who clocked in at number seven. Other notable Americans on the list include MLS all-time leading goal scorer Chris Wondolowski at 13, Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan at 18, and longtime USMNT forward Jozy Altidore at 23.

The Seattle Sounders have the most players in the top 25 with four, while a dozen teams have nobody on the list.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA)

2. Josef Martinez (ATL)

3. Carlos Vela (LAFC)

4. Wayne Rooney (DC)

5. Bastian Schweinsteiger (CHI)

6. Hector Villalba (ATL)

7. Jordan Morris (SEA)

8. Diego Valeri (POR)

9. Nani (ORL)

10. Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA)

11. Diego Chara (POR)

12. Cristian Roldan (SEA)

13. Chris Wondolowski (SJ)

14. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)

15. Ignacio Piatti (MTL)

16. Darwin Quintero (MIN)

17. Sebastian Lletget (LA)

18. Brad Guzan (ATL)

19. Sebastian Blanco (POR)

20. Alexander Ring (NYC)

21. Dom Dwyer (ORL)

22. Romain Alessandrini (LA)

23. Jozy Altidore (TOR)

24. Graham Zusi (SKC)

25. Luciano Acosta (DC)