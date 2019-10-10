SBISoccer.com

John Brooks back in Wolfsburg training

Americans Abroad

John Brooks returned to training with Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

The U.S Men’s National Team defender has been out of selection since Sept. 8th after previously being called into international duty for a pair of friendlies. Brooks has made three Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg this season before a hamstring issue has sidelined him since.

The 26-year-old was expected to play a role in Gregg Berhalter’s Concacaf Nations League squad if healthy, but his injury has stood in the way of that for October.

Brooks is in his third season with the club since joining from Hertha Berlin, in which he’s totaled 41 league appearances and scored three goals. His 29 appearances in 2018-19 is the most of his career so far.

Wolfsburg are currently second in the Bundesliga table with 15 points from seven matches. It is undetermined when Brooks will be available for selection, but the club doesn’t return to action until Oct. 19th when it travels to RB Leipzig.

They also remain in the UEFA Europa League group stage and the German DFB Pokal.

 

