Kohfeldt: "Sargent showed how good he will be in the future"

Josh Sargent was one of few American players who made an impact in domestic action after returning from U.S. Men’s National Team. The 19-year-old striker registered his fourth-career Bundesliga goal in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Sargent made the most of his 74 minutes on the pitch for Bremen, giving himself even more confidence as he seeks consistent minutes under manager Florian Kohfeldt. Despite not having as much league experience yet as other strikers on Bremen’s roster, Sargent is continuing to draw praise from his manager and teammates.

“His legs were dead after an hour but it’s not always easy for young players like him. Guys like Claudio [Pizarro] are used to having to sleep when and wherever they can. But I am delighted he got some minutes today. Josh has really come on as a player and today he showed just how good of a striker he will be in the future,” Kohfeldt said.

“Josh did really well to grab a goal today after his trip back from international duty,” Bremen midfielder Davy Klaassen said.

After scoring one goal in a pair of appearances for the USMNT over international break, Sargent returns to domestic action in which Bremen has only won two of eight league matches. With Yuya Osako (three goals) and Niclas Fullkrug (two goals) both out injured, Sargent is likely to see more time until those pair fight to get back into the mix.

Since earning back-to-back wins to begin the month of September, Bremen has gone winless in their last four matches which sees them 12th in the 18-team standings. Saturday’s trip to Bayer Leverkusen won’t be easy either, but it is one of an upcoming four matches that Sargent will hope to play a part in after a busy spell for club and country.

“We had lots of chances to win the game [Saturday], but we simply didn’t take them,” Sargent said. “It’s annoying but it makes us even hungrier to start winning It’s been a long week for me – I’ve had three games. But I’m back in my normal routine again now. We had a lot of chances to win the game but we didn’t manage it in the end, which is a shame. We want our finishing to be better next time out.”