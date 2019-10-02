Lichaj registers game-winning assist in Hull City win

Hull City picked up their third league win of the EFL Championship season on Tuesday and Eric Lichaj played a major part in it.

Lichaj registered the game-winning assist for the Tigers in a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. It was Lichaj’s first assist of the new season which helped the club extend its unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

“We’ve played against two very good teams with very similar styles in the last three days in Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, and we’ve come out of it with four points which we’re delighted about,” Hull manager Grant McCann said postmatch.

“It was a tremendous ball in from Eric Lichaj and a tremendous header from ‘Eavesy’,” added McCann.

Lichaj picked up a pass on the right wing and sent a high cross into the box in the 72nd minute. Substitute forward Tom Eaves made the most of the cross, heading it in for this first goal for the club.

https://streamja.com/XJrX

Hull would defend the rest of the way to pick up their third clean sheet in all competitions, which moves them to 12th in the Championship standings. The 30-year-old Lichaj also won six duels, won one aerial battle, made five recoveries, won two fouls, and made four successful clearances.

Lichaj has been a consistent performer for Hull this season and will look to play a similar role in this weekend’s Yorkshire Derby against Huddersfield Town.

“That’s two clean sheets in the last three games and we’re on a bit of a run at the moment. We’re looking forward to another big Yorkshire Derby on Saturday at Huddersfield now,” McCann said.