Liverpool-Tottenham headlines this Weekend's Soccer on TV

There’ll be plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this weekend with Europe’s club scene back in full-swing.
The marquee matchup over the weekend will be Sunday’s Premier League offering of Liverpool vs Tottenham. It took until its ninth match, but still unbeaten Liverpool is perfect no longer after dropping points to Manchester United in a 1-1 draw last weekend. The Reds still own a six point lead over Manchester City heading into the weekend, while Tottenham sits in seventh and comes in on the heels of a 1-1 draw with last-placed Watford.
Sunday will see a Le Classique derby matchup in Ligue 1 competition when PSG hosts Marseille. At the moment, PSG owns a one-point lead in the table, and Marseille is in fourth, but only by differential. The Rivierderby also takes place in Germany as Borussia Dortmund and Schalke duke it out for bragging rights.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here’s a closer look at all of the matches you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Leicester City
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Mainz 05 vs Köln
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Monaco
Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Rio Ave
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Morelia vs Santos Laguna
10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Atlas vs Necaxa
10:06 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Tijuana vs Veracruz
Copa Argentina
4:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Independiente vs Lanús
Australian A-League
4:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs Emmen
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Rizespor vs Ankaragücü
Saturday
Premier League
7:30a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Aston Villa
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- West Ham United vs Sheffield United
12:30p.m. – NBC, fuboTV , Telemundo, – Burnley vs Chelsea
La Liga
10 a.m. – fuboTV – Leganés vs Mallorca
12:30p.m. – fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Eibar
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Lecce vs Juventus
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Parma
2:45p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Brescia
Bundesliga
9:30a.m. – fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Bayern München vs Union Berlin
9:30a.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
12:30p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen
Ligue 1
11:30a.m. – fuboTV – Lille vs Bordeaux
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo – Brazil U17 vs Canada U17
4 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo – Nigeria U17 vs Hungary U17
7 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo – Ecuador U17 vs Australia U17
7 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo – New Zealand U17 vs Angola U17
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Querétaro vs Pumas UNAM
8 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV , TUDN USA – América vs Puebla
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – León vs Atlético San Luis
9:05 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul
Australian A-League
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
4:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic
Ascenso MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Loros Universidad vs Dorados
9 p.m. –fuboTV – Cimarrones de Sonora vs Potros UAEM
Eredivisie
1:45p.m. -Fox Sports 1, ESPN+- Vitesse vs ADO Den Haag
Super Lig
1 p.m. –fuboTV , Fanatiz USA, beIN…- Fenerbahçe vs Konyaspor
USL Championship
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Orange County SC
7 p.m. –ESPN+- Louisville City vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
7:30p.m. –ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs New York RB II
9:30p.m. –ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs El Paso Locomotive
Sunday
Premier League
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
12:30p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
12:30p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Norwich City vs Manchester United
La Liga
6 a.m. – fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Sociedad
8 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Real Betis
10 a.m. – fuboTV – Levante vs Espanyol
1:30p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Getafe
4 p.m. – fuboTV – Osasuna vs Valencia
Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Sampdoria
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Udinese
9 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – SPAL vs Napoli
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Torino vs Cagliari
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Roma vs AC Milan
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Lazio
Bundesliga
9:30a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Wolfsburg vs Augsburg
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Borussia M’gladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Rennes vs Toulouse
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Amiens SC
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Olympique Marseille
Primeira Liga
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Tondela vs Benfica
12:30p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Famalicão
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , Telemundo – USA U17 vs Senegal U17
4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – France U17 vs Chile U17
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , Telemundo – Japan U17 vs Netherlands U17
7 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo – Korea Republic U17 vs Haiti U17
Liga MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Toluca vs Pachuca
8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Juárez vs Guadalajara
National Women’s Soccer League
3:30 p.m. – ESPN – North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars
Australian A-League
12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Melbourne City
EFL Championship
7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Cardiff City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs AZ
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Feyenoord
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray
