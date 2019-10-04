Mendez, Ledezma and Soto headline USMNT U-23 squad for October camp

Nine members of the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team that reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in June have been called in as part of the latest U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team squad.

U.S. U-23 coach Jason Kreis has called in a 25-player squad for a camp that kicks off on Monday in Miami, and which will run through October 15 and include a friendly against El Salvador.

Among the players called in are European-based standouts Alex Mendez, Richie Ledezma and Sebastian Soto, as well as MLS standouts Miles Robinson, Mason Toye and Hassani Dotson.

“I am very happy that the majority of MLS and European clubs have continued to be supportive of our efforts by allowing their players to join us in camp,” Kreis said. “We’re continuing to build a team and a playing style that we feel will give us the best possible chance of qualifying for the Olympics in 2020. These last few camps of 2019 are meant to be about wrapping up evaluation and beginning to move towards some consistency, rhythm and understanding.”

Ledezma joins the group after having missed out on the September U-23 camp, and after recently revealing that the Mexican Football Federation had spoken to him about potentially playing for Mexico.

Kreis has the task of trying to identify the nucleus for the U-23 team that will eventually have the task of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics, with the Concacaf qualifying tournament set for March.

It is unclear which age-eligible U-23 candidates were not released by their club teams for the October camp, but the squad is missing several top prospects, including Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jeremy Ebobisse, Emmanuel Sabbi and Paxton Pomykal to name a few.

Here is the full USMNT Under-23 team that will take part in the October camp:

GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), J.T. Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.), Brady Scott (Koln/GER; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS: Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Montclair, N.J.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; Bear, Del.), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich/GER; Birmingham, Ala.), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; Arlington, Mass.), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

MIDFIELDERS: Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; Katy, Texas), JohnnyCardoso (Internacional/BRA; Porto Alegre, Brazil), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Wash.), Chris Durkin (Sint-Truiden/BEL; Glen Allen, Va.), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Phoenix, Ariz.), Alex Mendez (Ajax/NED; Los Angeles, Calif.), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Lemont, Ill.)

FORWARDS: Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls; Bronx, N.Y.),Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; Plantation, Fla.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96/GER; Carlsbad, Calif.), Mason Toye (Minnesota United FC; South Orange, N.J.)