Miazga, Gooch to see new managers at helm of respective clubs

A pair of Americans playing in England will return to domestic play under new leadership.

Reading defender Matt Miazga and Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch will see new managers at their clubs when domestic play resumes on Oct. 18th.

Reading announced Wednesday they’ve sacked Jose Gomes as manager. Gomes, helped keep the club in the EFL Championship last season, but struggled to have any consistency so far this season. The club is currently 22nd in the 24-team division, with eight points from 11 matches.

Miazga, currently with the U.S. Men’s National Team in Virginia, has made six appearances this season under Gomes, but overall the club is in a seven-match winless run in all competitions. Former Stoke City and Southampton manager Mark Hughes has been linked as the leading candidate to take over at Reading.

Tuesday saw Sunderland part ways with manager Jack Ross following last weekend’s shocking 2-0 loss at Lincoln City. Sunderland missed out on promotion back to the EFL Championship last season, losing to Charlton Athletic 2-1 in the Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium.

Despite losing only 10 matches of his 75 in charge of the Black Cats, Ross was dismissed after losing his second league match of the new season. Daniel Stendel, Kevin Phillips, Ian Holloway, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have all been linked to the position.

Sunderland are currently sixth in the EFL League One, as they try to grab automatic promotion back into the second tier.

Gooch registered six goals and seven assists in all competitions for Sunderland, but saw his numbers take a hit as the season wore on. The 23-year-old scored two goals in his first league appearances this season, but only one in his last eight since.

His last USMNT appearance came in May 2018 in a friendly win over Bolivia.

Both players will return to league action next weekend as Miazga and Reading host Preston North End, while Gooch and Sunderland travel to Wycombe Wanderers.