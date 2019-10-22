Miazga happy with first goal, confident in Reading's future

Reading picked up the result of the weekend in the EFL Championship this weekend, shocking Preston North End 1-0 at Madjeski Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Team centerback Matt Miazga stole the show, scoring his first goal for the club in the 97th minute.

Miazga made the most of his return to league play, being in the right place at the right time to score the decisive game-winner. The win boosted the Royals out of the relegation zone into 20th place and now gives them three wins on the season.

“We are happy with the three points, but the focus shifts to QPR on Tuesday,” Miazga said. “In the Championship you never get an easy game, every game is difficult. We have to embrace that challenge and focus on ourselves.”

“It’s a massive game. You saw on Saturday that Preston were third in the table and scored the most goals in the league, we were able to nullify that and play well. I think if we focus on ourselves and do the things we set out to do, we’ll be fine and keep picking up points.”

Even with Mark Bowen replacing Jose Gomes as manager, Miazga has impressed the new boss to keep his spot in the starting lineup. A trip to fifth placed QPR on Tuesday will be no easy task for Miazga or Reading, but after knocking off one of the league’s current top-six sides in Preston, the club can hang with anyone if they have the right mentality.

“It was a step in the right direction,” Miazga said. “Now we have to focus and prepare for QPR, because Saturday’s result will mean nothing if we don’t get a result on Tuesday.”

“We all know the quality we in the squad, we have great players and good coaching staff – so we just need to put it together now and climb up the table.”

Miazga will look to make four more appearances for the Royals before the next international break in the middle of November.