MLS Cup playoff field is set, with Timbers and FC Dallas securing the final playoff berths

The 2019 MLS Cup Playoff field is set.

The Portland Timbers and FC Dallas secured the final playoff spots available, doing so at the expense of the San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids, who saw their playoff dreams dashed on Decision Day.

The final day of the regular season saw plenty of wild finishes, including D.C. United’s improbably home draw with FC Cincinnati, which allowed Toronto FC to jump all the way to fourth in the East, securing a home playoff game.

Supporters’ Shield winner LAFC and Eastern Conference leader New York City FC have secured first-round byes after topping their respective conferences.

Defending MLS Cup champs Atlanta United will host Bruce Arena’s New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after finishing as the East’s No. 2 seed. The Five Stripes swept the regular season series 2-0 over the Revs, outscoring their East rivals 5-1.

A pair of I-95 rivals will also meet in the postseason as the Philadelphia Union welcomes the New York Red Bulls to Talen Energy Stadium. Chris Armas’ side defeated Jim Curtin’s bunch 2-0 back on Sept. 22nd, but fell 3-2 in Chester earlier this summer.

Deadlocked on 50 points apiece to close the regular season, Toronto FC will face D.C. United at BMO Field in the final first-round matchup. These sides tied on both occasions this season and D.C. holds a 9-7-8 all-time record against Greg Vanney’s side.

In the West, the Seattle Sounders will face FC Dallas in the opening round following their 1-0 Decision Day win over Minnesota United. Brian Schmetzer’s side finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but failed to defeat Dallas in either regular season meeting this season.

Defending Western Conference champs Portland Timbers will travel to third seed Real Salt Lake after clinching the sixth seed on Decision Day. The Timbers won 2-1 and 1-0 against RSL this season.

In the final opening round matchup, Minnesota United will host the L.A. Galaxy at Allianz Field in the battle of four and five seeds. The Galaxy defeated the Loons, 3-2, back in March before the teams played out a scoreless draw in April.

The opening round matchups will take place on the weekend of Oct. 19-20th.