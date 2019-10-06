SBISoccer.com

MLS Decision Day: Your Running Commentary

MLS Decision Day is in full swing across MLS, with playoff spots and playoff seeds up for grabs.

We will provide score updates here throughout the day, so join us here for the latest scores, and also feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below:

Timbers 1, Earthquakes 1

FC Dallas 2, Sporting KC 0

Atlanta United 1, Revolution 1

Sounders 1, Minnesota United 0

Impact 2, Red Bulls 0

D.C. United 0, FC Cincinnati 0

Dynamo 1, Galaxy 1

LAFC 2, Rapids 1

Union 0,  NYCFC 2

Toronto FC 0, Crew 0

Whitecaps 0, Real Salt Lake 1

Orlando City 1, Fire 1

Home