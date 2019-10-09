MLS Ticker: Almeyda to stay with Earthquakes, Pomykal reportedly signs new contract, and more

After much speculation about his future, Matias Almeyda looks to be staying with the San Jose Earthquakes.

At his post-season press conference on Wednesday, Almeyda confirmed that he will continue as head coach of the Western Conference club. San Jose posted a 13-16-5 record this season, barely missing out on a playoff spot after just a 23-point haul in 2018 before Almeyda’s arrival.

Almeyda came to the club from Liga MX side Chivas de Guadalajara after leading the club to the 2018 Concacaf Champions League title. He was previously linked to a move back to Mexico with Monterrey after the Argentinian’s services.

The Earthquakes had several shining moments in 2019 under Almeyda, such as Chris Wondolowski breaking the MLS career goalscoring record and extending it 159.

Report: Pomykal signs new contract with FC Dallas

Paxton Pomykal has reportedly signed a new contract with FC Dallas.

According to The Athletic, Pomykal and the club agreed to a new deal which will keep him under contract through 2024. The FC Dallas homegrown played a key role for FCD this season, totaling two goals and five assists in 25 regular season appearances.

2019 has not only seen Pomykal break out in MLS, but also for his country. He was one of Tab Ramos’ top performers at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup this past summer, helping the U.S. reach the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old has moved up the ranks internationally, earning his first U.S. Men’s National Team senior call up in September. Pomykal played five minutes in the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay in St. Louis.

Dallas clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and will meet the Seattle Sounders in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Chris Wondolowski offered contract to stay with Earthquakes in 2020

San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda confirmed that longtime striker Chris Wondolowski has been offered a contract to stay with the club in 2020.

Almeyda on @ChrisWondo: "He has been given a contract offer so that he can retire in San Jose." He added that Wondo might not be a regular starter moving forward, but he would like him back with the #Quakes74. — Robert Jonas (@robertjonas) October 9, 2019

Almeyda stated the news on Wednesday, but confirmed that the 36-year-old may not be a regular starter for the club going forward. Wondolowski broke Major League Soccer’s all-time goalscoring record in 2019 and extended it to 157.

In 32 regular-season matches in 2019, Wondolowski scored 15 goals and registered two assists. Despite the veteran’s production, the Earthquakes failed to make the playoffs.

FC Cincinnati announce roster decisions for 2020

After a disappointing debut MLS campaign in 2019, FC Cincinnati has announced their roster decisions for 2020.

16 players have guaranteed contracts for next season including forwards Fanendo Adi and Kekuta Manneh, and captain Kendall Waston. Allan Cruz, Greg Garza, Caleb Stanko, and Darren Mattocks are also included in that list going forward.

Former expansion draft selection Roland Lamah is one of five players whose options have been declined. Emmanuel Ledesma and Jimmy McLaughlin have seen their options declined, but are in discussions with the club over their futures.

“We wanted to make these decisions for next year known now so that players who will not be back with us next year gain time to find a new playing situation for 2020,” FC Cincy GM Gerard Nijkamp said. “When we begin our three weeks of postseason training next week, we anticipate having those players who could be back with us next year out on the field.”

Nick Hagglund, Spencer Richey, and Rashawn Dally are three of six players who will see their options picked up for 2020. Victor Ulloa and Nazmi Albadawi are the lone two players whose contracts expire in 2020.

November will see FC Cincy along with every other MLS side submit a list of 12 protected players ahead of the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft, in which Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will be drafting in. Stage 1 and 2 of the Re-Entry Draft will also take place later this Fall.

FC Cincy finished bottom of the league, but has Ron Jans as their head coach going forward following Alan Koch’s sacking in the spring.

Revolution launch USL League One team, to begin play in 2020

The New England Revolution have announced a new team, which will begin play in USL’s League One next year.

Revolution II will begin play in 2020 which will serve as a continued effort to bridge the gap from the club’s academy to the first team. The team will train at the new Revolution Training Center and play regular-season matches at Gillette Stadium.

“Player development continues to be a top priority as we build for the future success of the club,” New England Revolution President Brian Bilello said. “Given the growth of our academy in recent years, at the end of last season we began discussions with the USL about adding a second professional team. We’re pleased those discussions have resulted in the launch of Revolution II for the 2020 season.”

The team will be one of three expansion sides set to begin play in 2020. The USL League One was launched in 2017 and began competition this season with a 28-match regular season running from March to October.