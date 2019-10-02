MLS Ticker: Martinez back in training, Galaxy reportedly scouting Morelos, and more

Josef Martinez is back in training with Atlanta United.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Wednesday that the defending MLS Golden Boot winner returned to training, two weeks after suffering a knee and ankle injury against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Martinez was expected to miss several weeks for the defending MLS champs.

The Five Stripes are 0-1-1 in Martinez’s absence and can finish as high as the second seed heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs. Martinez currently has 26 goals this season for the Five Stripes, but is likely to finish behind both Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Golden Boot race this season.

Atlanta United hosts the New England Revolution this Sunday on Decision Day in their regular season finale. Hector Villalba and Brandon Vazquez are the likely replacements for the Venezuelan if he is unavailable to play this weekend.

Report: Galaxy scouting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

The L.A. Galaxy are reportedly scouting in-form Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos.

According to the Scotsman, Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski was in attendance this past weekend to watch Morelos score in his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen in Scottish Premier League play.

“Jovan is a friend of mine and I sat next to him at the game on Saturday,” Rangers club ambassador Richard Gough said. “He is in Europe to see a number of things at the moment. He was asking me about Alfredo and I told him he’s just a pure goalscorer.”

Morelos joined Rangers in 2017 and since has tallied 32 league goals and eight assists in 72 appearances for the club. He has five goals in seven league appearances this season, battling with former Tottenham and Toronto FC striker Jermain Defoe for consistent minutes in Steven Gerrard’s team.

The 23-year-old has also featured for Independiente Medellin and HJK Helsinki in his domestic career. Morelos earned a senior call up to the Colombian National Team for a pair of friendlies this month.

Union’s Bedoya likely out for Decision Day, should be back for playoffs

Alejandro Bedoya is likely to play no part in the Philadelphia Union’s regular season finale against NYCFC on Sunday.

According to the Delco Times, Bedoya has a low grade quadricep strain which is likely to keep him sidelined for one-to-two weeks. He is expected to return for the playoffs, which for the Union will begin either Oct. 19th or 20th.

Alejandro Bedoya has a low grade quad strain. Union are expecting it to be a 1-2 week injury. — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) October 2, 2019

The veteran midfielder suffered the injury in last weekend’s 2-0 road loss to the Columbus Crew.

Bedoya, 32, has made 32 league appearances this season for Jim Curtin’s side. He has four goals and three assists in all competitions and has played a major part in the Union’s success this season.