MLS Ticker: Moralez agrees to Designated Player contract, Almeyda linked back to Liga MX, and more

Maxi Moralez is staying in NYCFC for the near future.

The club announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to a two-year Designated Player contract with Moralez. Moralez, 31, is now signed with the club through the 2021 MLS season.

“I’m very happy to extend my contract with the club for two more years,” Moralez said. “I want to thank the club and the fans for letting me be a part of this team. The decision was easy because we are a family and when you feel that way it makes it easier.”

Moralez joined from Liga MX side Club Leon ahead of the 2017 MLS season and since has totaled 20 goals and 45 assists in league play. He recently became the third MLS player all-time to record 20 assists in a single season.

Moralez helped the club clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference, which also helped the team clinch a berth for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League. He was named to the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, becoming the fifth NYCFC player all-time to do so.

“We’ve very excited to have Maxi extend his contract with NYCFC,” NYCFC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said. “Since he joined our club three years ago, his contributions on and off the pitch have been clear to everyone. He’s a role model, a top professional and the best compliment I can give him is that he makes every player around him better.”

Earthquakes confirm no contact between Monterrey has been made over Almeyda

After reportedly being linked with a return to Liga MX, Matias Almeyda looks to be staying in San Jose.

The San Jose Earthquakes issued a statement on Thursday, stating that no contact has been made between the club and Mexican outfit Monterrey. TUDN reported earlier this week that Monterrey tabbed Almeyda as a top candidate to replace Diego Alonso, who was dismissed earlier this season.

The 45-year-old Almeyda managed Chivas de Guadalajara from 2015-18, helping them win one Liga MX title, two Copa MX titles, and the 2018 Concacaf Champions League.

Since his arrival in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes, Almeyda has seen the club more than double their points from the 2018 season and be in the race for a playoff spot. The Earthquakes will need at least a point paired with other results to clinch a spot in the Western Conference.

Monterrey are currently 12th in Liga MX with 16 points through 12 matches.

Report: Man City extend Galaxy loanee Uriel Antuna’s contract

Manchester City have reportedly secured the future of L.A. Galaxy loanee Uriel Antuna.

According to Fox Deportes, Antuna has signed a contract extension with the defending Premier League champions through 2022. Currently on-loan with the Western Conference club, Antuna’s future has yet to be determined once his loan expires.

The 22-year-old has registered six goals and four assists in 30 appearances for the Galaxy this season. He also appeared for the Mexico National Team in its 1-0 Gold Cup Finals win over the USMNT this past summer.

Antuna may find it difficult to crack Pep Guardiola’s squad once he returns from the U.S., but could see a return to the Galaxy or another MLS side next season.

Red Bulls lose defender Amro Tarek for four-to-six weeks

The New York Red Bulls have been dealt a blow to their backline depth heading into the postseason.

Amro Tarek will miss four-to-six weeks after successfully undergoing minor ankle surgery this week, the club announced. Tarek suffered the injury on Sept. 15th in a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Sounders.

The 27-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season for the Red Bulls since arriving in a trade with Orlando City.

Chris Armas’ side travel to the Montreal Impact on Decision Day, with their final seeding yet to be determined.

D.C. United signs 15-year-old Moses Nyeman to Homegrown Contract

Moses Nyeman has officially signed a Homegrown contract with D.C. United.

The club announced the news on Thursday which sees the 15-year-old take the next step in his career. Nyeman joined the club’s academy in 2015 at the U-12 level and has totaled 83 appearances overall for D.C.’s academy.

“Moses is a promising young prospect who has grown exponentially in the last 18 months with our Academy and has gotten extensive professional minutes with our USL Championship affiliate, Loudoun United FC,” DC GM and VP of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a club statement.

“He has been a top performer for our U-16’s and we’re looking forward to utilizing Loudoun United to continue his development as a player with hopes of having him on the field for the Black-and-Red in the near future.”

He made his USL debut earlier this season for Loudoun United, and has since totaled 11 appearances while registering one goal and one assist.