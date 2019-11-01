MLS Ticker: Quakes sign pair to new contracts, Union announce roster status for 2020, and more

A day after acquiring Judson on a permanent deal, the San Jose Earthquakes have signed a pair of players to new contracts.

The club announced Thursday they signed midfielders Eric Calvillo and Gilbert Fuentes to new multi-year deals. Both players have made their clubs debuts in the past two seasons.

Calvillo, 21, has made five MLS appearances for the Quakes after arriving in 2018 after a stint with the New York Cosmos. In October 2018, Calvillo earned league Team of the Week honors after he helped the team post a shutout against the Colorado Rapids.

“Eric is a player that we believe in,” Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli said. “We’re excited that he is committed to the club and to the direction we are headed. He plays a role where experience matters, which is why we want to provide him an opportunity where he can continue to assume more responsibility competitively.”

He’s represented the U.S. at the U-15, U-17, and U-19 levels and has played alongside current USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.

The 17-year-old Fuentes signed a Homegrown contract in January 2018 and has made two appearances for the first team. He’s also seen plenty of time with Reno 1868 FC, the club’s USL affiliate, and helped the U.S. U-17 MNT team qualify for the ongoing U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

“Gilbert is a talented young player that we’re excited to re-sign,” Fioranelli said. “Gilbert has a clear pathway today. He has grown both physically and in confidence under Matias and we look forward to his ongoing progress in the coming seasons.”

Union announce roster status for players ahead of 2020 season

The Philadelphia Union have announced the roster status for the current 2019 roster as the team heads into the offseason.

Midfielders Haris Medunjanin and Jamiro Monteiro are two of the marquee names that are out of contract. Joining Medunjanin and Monteiro on that list are forwards Fafa Picault and Ilsinho, as well as veteran defender Aurelien Collin.

12 players have an option for 2020 including the likes of midfielder Marco Fabian, defenders Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie, and forward Cory Burke.

The club will announce more in-depth information in November, once all MLS teams report contract decisions. The Union saw their season end in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the best-ever finish for the club.

FC Dallas’ Pomykal, Nelson undergo successful surgeries

FC Dallas saw two players undergo successful surgeries on Thursday as the club heads into the offseason.

Paxton Pomykal and John Nelson underwent surgeries to repair core muscle injuries and should be back for the start of 2020 preseason. Both players played key roles for the club in 2019, helping Dallas make the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 19-year-old Pomykal scored two goals and added five assists in 25 MLS appearances this season. He also participated in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup with the U.S. and earned his first senior call-up in September. Pomykal was also named to the 2019 MLS All-Star Team.

Nelson, 21, made nine appearances for the club, including his debut back in March. The defender also appeared for USL affiliate North Texas SC, totaling seven additional appearances with them.

Barco, Castellanos named to latest Argentina U-23 squad

With the 2020 Summer Olympics right around the corner, Argentina has called up a pair of young MLS talents to their upcoming roster.

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco and NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos have been included for the November international break. Both players have put in strong seasons for their respective clubs and will now try to take the next step on the international stage.

#Convocatoria Lista de convocados de la Selección Mayor y Sub 23 para la doble fecha FIFA de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/Rrqj2vechK — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) October 31, 2019

The 20-year-old Barco made 15 appearances for defending champs Atlanta United this season. Despite battling injuries and a lengthy absence at the U-20 World Cup, Barco registered four goals and three assists. His season ended on Wednesday as the Five Stripes were eliminated by Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Final.

Castellanos, 21, broke out in 2019 with 11 goals and seven assists for regular season East champs NYCFC. His skill and creativity gives the team a positive attacking option going forward.