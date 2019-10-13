Piette: "We have natural hate towards USMNT"

Canadian Men’s National Team midfielder Samuel Piette isn’t keeping quiet ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with the U.S. Men’s National Team in the Concacaf Nations League.

Piette, a product of the Montreal Impact, will go head-to-head with the USMNT for the first time since 2016. Canada is first in Group A, but a win for the USMNT would leapfrog them over Canada into first place after a convincing 7-0 beatdown of Cuba on Friday.

After not meeting in the Concacaf Gold Cup this past summer, Piette is excited for the showdown with the U.S.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve played a competitive game like this, that means so much for us the players, for the association, and to the fans,” Piette told Sporting News. “The hate that we have toward the Americans is just natural – even if you don’t like soccer.”

The USMNT come into Tuesday’s showdown at BMO Field riding a 20-match unbeaten run against their Northern rivals. Its last defeat to Canada came in 1985, and should be a good test for both sides as they continue to develop their teams for World Cup qualifying next year.

There will be short of talent on the field in Toronto with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Jordan Morris all coming off strong showings against Cuba in D.C. Canada are well rested coming into this match, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Genk’s Jonathan David, and Piette just a handful of experienced names that will look to help Canada shock one of Concacaf’s best sides.

“The players that we have now — the group is a lot younger than before,” Piette said. “We have players that are playing at a high level with their clubs.”

Davies has seen some game time with Bayern Munich this Bundesliga season, while David has 10 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions with Genk. Piette, Jonathan Osorio, and Doneil Henry are three MLS-based players who had positive seasons domestically and will try to limit Gregg Berhalter’s side after their dominant performance two days ago.

Both teams will meet one more time in group play in November, with the USMNT hosting Canada at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on the 15th.