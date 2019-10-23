Pulisic assists on Chelsea's winning goal against Ajax

Christian Pulisic didn’t start Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League match against Ajax, but he had a big hand in finishing it.
Pulisic provided the assist on Michy Batshuayi’s 86th minute winner as Chelsea took down Ajax 1-0 on Wednesday. It was his first action in the Champions League this season.
The American came on as a substitute in the 66th minute and had a profound impact on the match. He completed 11 of his 12 passes, including the assist. His footwork on the goal was impressive. He dribbled around Ajax and fellow USMNT teammate Sergino Dest to get to the touchline before sending a pass through the Dutch-American’s legs to pick out Batshuayi at the top of the six yard box.
U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter and general manager Earnie Stewart were there to witness it as well.
Pulisic now has five assists in 501 minutes of action in all competitions with Chelsea this season. He recently earned Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s praise despite not starting a game since the club’s 7-1 blowout win over Grimsby Town in the League Cup. The positive words came after he came off the bench to help set up a game winning goal against Newcastle.
Chelsea have two wins in three Champions League matches. They are next in action in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon against Burnley on the road. Their European campaign continues on November 5 against this same Ajax side at Stamford Bridge.
Was awesome to watch, he terrorized Ajax from the moment he entered the game. I’m not sure we’ll ever see him play that way with the USMNT, he needs skilled players to combine with and help set him up, and we just don’t have that right now.
Agree 100%….Other then possibly Altidore, don’t see much in the national team players selected that understand the constant movement or give-and-go play
100% agree AC…maybe I’d say Morris too though.. Sargent will get there though. Already showing signs…his movement needs to improve though.
Lletget is another who looks to play that way and likes to combine and can. But playing this ‘style’ means everybody has to do it, well, all the time until the whistle blows. it’s no small ask
Classic Puli, changed the match, control in tight spaces with pace getting defenders backpedaling then finding his striker.
Johnny mentioned it earlier on another post but according to some news coming out of the Netherlands Dest is set to make his international future decision in the coming week. Not a good sign that’s being reported by the Dutch media scooping it instead of us, i think. Hoping Earnie and GB put on the full court press while there were in Amsterdam for the game and wrapped it up, but I have a bad feeling he’s going the other way.
https://sports.yahoo.com/dest-reportedly-announce-international-decision-002514552.html
thank God that Frank Lampard coaches Pulisic 90% of the time and Berhalter 10% of the time . Lampard builds him up and Berhalter tears him down,
Dutch soccer fans have to be rolling in the floor laughing as Folks who Were minnows in Dutch football are now at the top of American soccer.
He was really impressive….Almost had a goal on a give and go with Batshuayi…It looked like classic Pulisic dribbling in this game…He wasn’t tentative at all
Lampard put him on Dest’s side, right? and CP dogged that flank and Dest in articular on that goal. CP looked like a shark smelling blood as soon as he entered. Nice
