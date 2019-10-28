Pulisic: "It was a Special Day"

Christian Pulisic is coming off his best-ever performance in his young professional career.

The face of the U.S. Men’s National Team registered his first-career professional hat trick in Chelsea’s 4-2 road win over Burnley in the English Premier League. Not only did Pulisic become the second-ever American player to score a hat trick in England’s top-flight, he helped Chelsea to fourth place in the league standings.

Saturday’s win at Turf Moor saw Pulisic score goals with his left foot, right foot, and head as he propelled the Blues to their third win in a week in all competitions. It was a sensational outing for the 21-year-old who continued his strong week on the pitch.

“It’s incredible, honestly I can’t believe it,” Pulisic said in a postmatch interview for the club website. “The goals were amazing. It’s tough to say which was my favorite. The header was cool, but I think I’d have to go with the first one, the left foot, I don’t know why.

“It was actually my first professional hat-trick so I nearly forgot the match ball, luckily my team-mates helped me out. These guys are so fun to play with. We have so much energy. Some of the more experienced guys also bring a really nice touch to the team. Right now we’re just enjoying every moment of it.”

Chelsea ran rampant against the Clarets at Turf Moor, a place where Burnley is not normally handed lopsided defeats. Pulisic’s first goal came from a sublime finish into the bottom-right corner following the midfielder picking the pocket of right Matthew Lowton. Nick Pope couldn’t see the strike as it went through Lowton’s legs and into the net.

Pulisic wasn’t done there though, as his second strike came with his right foot. After not finding a teammate in a better offensive position, Pulisic dialed his own number once again as his shot deflected off of centerback Ben Mee and past Pope. He would add his final goal off a perfectly-placed cross from Mason Mount, somehow flicking enough power on the ball to cap his perfect day. Even after his hat trick, Pulisic admitted he still aims to get better and earn more consistent starts for the club.

“It was a really good team performance. I just wish in the end we could have kept a clean sheet,” Pulisic said. “I have to prove myself and continue to work. I just want to be on the field, help the team and make an impact.”

“I didn’t think it would be super easy. But I have come on a few times in the past few weeks, helped the team, and I was so excited to start. It was a special day. I definitely have an attacking creative style. I want to drive with the ball, dribble and make things happen. I’m happy to have helped the team. Now we just want to keep going. Obviously we’re on a roll, but we’re just taking it game by game.”

Pulisic now has five points in his last three appearances for Frank Lampard’s side, who currently have 20 points in the EPL. After his strong outing at Burnley on Sunday, the Hershey, PA. native will now aim to feature in a midweek Carabao Cup clash against Manchester United. Even teammate Fikayo Tomori praised Pulisic for his recent work in previous games and credited him for making the most of his first league start since Aug. 31st.

“We know what Christian can do and he has had to bide his time and when he has come on in recent games he has done really well, and the manager rewarded him with a start on Saturday and to score a hat-trick, there is nothing better. I am really happy for him that he has managed to open his account and got a hat-trick as well,” Tomori said.